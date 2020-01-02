Look Back at Rose Marie in Joan Rivers’ Fun City on Broadway

The comedy, co-starring Rivers, opened on Broadway January 2, 1972.

Fun City had an enviable cast when it opened at the Morosco Theatre on Broadway January 2, 1972. Starring Joan Rivers, who co-wrote, Rose Marie, Paul Ford, Pierre Epstein, and Louis Zorich, the comedy looked at a Christmas in the near future in New York City, and what dating would be like then. (Though no one could have imagined what dating actually turned into in N.Y.C. in 1972.)

The show failed to connect with critics or audiences, however, and closed after nine performances.