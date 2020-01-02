Look Back at Rose Marie in Joan Rivers’ Fun City on Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Jan 02, 2020
 
The comedy, co-starring Rivers, opened on Broadway January 2, 1972.
Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_08_HR.jpg
Rose Marie and Joan Rivers Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Fun City had an enviable cast when it opened at the Morosco Theatre on Broadway January 2, 1972. Starring Joan Rivers, who co-wrote, Rose Marie, Paul Ford, Pierre Epstein, and Louis Zorich, the comedy looked at a Christmas in the near future in New York City, and what dating would be like then. (Though no one could have imagined what dating actually turned into in N.Y.C. in 1972.)

The show failed to connect with critics or audiences, however, and closed after nine performances.

Joan Rivers' Fun City on Broadway

Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_12_HR.jpg
Cast Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_10_HR.jpg
Joan Rivers, Gabriel Dell, and Rose Marie Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_13_HR.jpg
Rose Marie and Louis Zorich Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_11_HR.jpg
Joan Rivers and Rose Marie Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_09_HR.jpg
Joan Rivers, Gabriel Dell, and Rose Marie Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_06_HR.jpg
Rose Marie and Paul Ford Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_07_HR.jpg
Rose Marie and Joan Rivers Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_05_HR.jpg
Joan Rivers Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_03_HR.jpg
Joan Rivers Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Fun_City_Broadway_Production_Photo_1972_04_HR.jpg
Rose Marie Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
