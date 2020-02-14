Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Plaza Suite

Look Back at the Original Broadway Production of Plaza Suite
By Marc J. Franklin
Feb 14, 2020
 
The Neil Simon comedy opened at the Plymouth Theatre February 14, 1968.
Claudette Nevins, George C. Scott, and Maureen Stapleton in <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Claudette Nevins, George C. Scott, and Maureen Stapleton in Plaza Suite Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

The original Broadway production of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite opened at the Plymouth Theatre February 14, 1968. The comedy played 1,097 performances before closing October 3, 1970, garnering three Tony nominations, winning Best Direction of a Play for Mike Nichols’ work.

Plaza Suite is an evening of three one-acts set in the Plaza Hotel. In Visitor from Mamaroneck, a middle-aged married couple tries to rekindle their dying spark. In Visitor from Hollywood, a film producer invites his childhood sweetheart to a hotel for sex. In Visitor from Forest Hills, a bride has locked herself in the bathroom on her wedding day, with her parents desperate to get her out.

The production starred George C. Scott, Maureen Stapleton, Bob Balaban, Claudette Nevins, and Jose Ocasio.

Plaza Suite featured scenic design by Oliver Smith, costume design by Patricia Zipprodt, and lighting design by Jean Rosenthal.

in <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Maureen Stapleton and George C. Scott in Plaza Suite Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Maureen Stapleton and George C. Scott in Plaza Suite Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Maureen Stapleton and George C. Scott in <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Maureen Stapleton and George C. Scott in Plaza Suite Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Claudette Nevins and George C. Scott in <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Claudette Nevins and George C. Scott in Plaza Suite Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Maureen Stapleton and George C. Scott in <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Maureen Stapleton and George C. Scott in Plaza Suite Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Maureen Stapleton and George C. Scott in <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Maureen Stapleton and George C. Scott in Plaza Suite Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Claudette Nevins, George C. Scott, and Maureen Stapleton in <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Claudette Nevins, George C. Scott, and Maureen Stapleton in Plaza Suite Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Maureen Stapleton and George C. Scott in Plaza Suite Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A revival of Plaza Suite is set to return to Broadway in March, marking the first time the comedy has been revived on the Great White Way. The production will star real-life married duo Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker.

