Full Cast Set for Broadway's Plaza Suite Revival With Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

By Dan Meyer
Jan 16, 2020
The John Benjamin Hickey-directed revival of Neil Simon’s comedy begins March 13.
New_York_City_Ballet_Fashion_Gala_2017_12_HR.jpg
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The upcoming revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite has found co-stars for Emmy winner Sarah Jessica Parker and Tony winner Matthew Broderick. Joining the duo are Danny Bolero (In The Heights) as The Waiter, Molly Ranson (August: Osage County, Off-Broadway's Carrie) as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand in his Broadway debut as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler.

Rounding out the cast are Tony winner Michael McGrath (Nice Work If You Can Get It) and Tony nominee Erin Dilly (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as standbys for Broderick and Parker, respectively. Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado serve as understudies.

Directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, The Inheritance), Plaza Suite reunites real-life couple Broderick and Parker on stage for the first time in over 20 years. A pre-Broadway engagement in Boston begins February 5 ahead of previews at the Hudson Theatre March 13.

Plaza Suite Stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker to Be Honored at The Actors Fund Gala

The design team includes set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Jane Greenwood, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt, and sound designer Scott Lehrer. Casting is by Jim Carnahan.

In addition, Tony winning composer Marc Shaiman previously announced that he was penning music specifically for this revival.

Check Out Photos From the First Rehearsal of Plaza Suite on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
John Lee Beatty in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
John Lee Beatty in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
Molly Ranson in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Molly Ranson in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Erin Dilly, Laurie Veldheer, and John Benjamin Hickey in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Jane Greenwood in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
Danny Bolero in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Danny Bolero in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Michael McGrath in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Marc Shaiman with John Benjamin Hickey, Matthew Broderick, and Sarah Jessica Parker in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
Eric Wiegand in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
Eric Wiegand in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
John Benjamin Hickey in rehearsal for <i>Plaza Suite</i>
John Benjamin Hickey in rehearsal for Plaza Suite Jenny Anderson
