Full Cast Set for Broadway's Plaza Suite Revival With Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The John Benjamin Hickey-directed revival of Neil Simon’s comedy begins March 13.

The upcoming revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite has found co-stars for Emmy winner Sarah Jessica Parker and Tony winner Matthew Broderick. Joining the duo are Danny Bolero (In The Heights) as The Waiter, Molly Ranson (August: Osage County, Off-Broadway's Carrie) as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand in his Broadway debut as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler.

Rounding out the cast are Tony winner Michael McGrath (Nice Work If You Can Get It) and Tony nominee Erin Dilly (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as standbys for Broderick and Parker, respectively. Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado serve as understudies.

Directed by Tony winner John Benjamin Hickey (The Normal Heart, The Inheritance), Plaza Suite reunites real-life couple Broderick and Parker on stage for the first time in over 20 years. A pre-Broadway engagement in Boston begins February 5 ahead of previews at the Hudson Theatre March 13.

READ: Plaza Suite Stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker to Be Honored at The Actors Fund Gala

The design team includes set designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Jane Greenwood, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt, and sound designer Scott Lehrer. Casting is by Jim Carnahan.

In addition, Tony winning composer Marc Shaiman previously announced that he was penning music specifically for this revival.