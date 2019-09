Look Through the Theatre Highlights of James Corden

The Tony winner celebrates his birthday August 22.

James Corden won the 2012 Tony for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in the Broadway transfer of the hit London farce One Man, Two Guvnors. He also appeared in the Tony-winning play The History Boys. On screen, Corden co-starred as The Baker in the 2014 film of Into the Woods. He hosted the 2016 Tony Awards and frequently features theatrical subjects has host of The Late Late Show.

Read: Ariana Grande and James Corden Sing ‘Suddenly Seymour’ in Latest Carpool Karaoke

It was also recently announced that Corden will star in the upcoming film adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats.

Flip through photos of some of his theatre highlights below: