Looking for an Internship? Davenport Theatrical, DKC/O&M, Abrams Artists Agency, and Others Are Hiring

Here is a selection of currently available internship opportunities around the country.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre. Check out our selection of available internships below. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

COMMUNICATIONS AND MARKETING INTERN, Davenport Theatrical Enterprises

The Communications and Marketing Interns report directly to Tony Award-winning Producer Ken Davenport’s Marketing Team. The Communications and Marketing Interns will be actively involved with marketing efforts for Ken Davenport, The Producer’s Perspective, and other confidential projects, both internal and external. Candidates can expect to gain skills in a variety of areas under the marketing sector of DTE.

LIFE JACKET THEATRE CO. SPRING 2020/SUMMER 2020 INTERNSHIP (Artistic Intern), Life Jacket Theatre Co.

Life Jacket Theatre Co. is looking for a highly motivated intern with a passion for theatre, research, and the undertold story. The artistic intern will work under Life Jacket’s Artistic Director. This position will include opportunities to learn about the daily responsibilities of an Artistic Director, from artistic (play development, casting, dramaturgy) to administrative (contract drafting, attendance at marketing meetings, assisting with the management of readings). This individual will shadow the AD during the office day as well as during rehearsals and performances.

LIFE JACKET THEATRE CO. SPRING 2020/SUMMER 2020 INTERNSHIP (Dramaturgy Intern), Life Jacket Theatre Co.

Life Jacket Theatre Co. is looking for a highly motivated intern with a passion for theatre, research, and the undertold story. The dramaturgy intern will work under Life Jacket’s Artistic Director. The intern will have the opportunity to learn about the development of the company’s shows–from research to production. Undergrads and recent graduates with an interest in dramaturgy and playwriting should apply.

LIFE JACKET THEATRE CO. SPRING 2020/SUMMER 2020 INTERNSHIP (Social Media Intern), Life Jacket Theatre Co

Life Jacket Theatre Co. is looking for a highly motivated intern with exceptional social media skills and a passion for theatre, research, and the undertold story. The social media intern will play a key role in facilitating all aspects of social media marketing and will be able to learn the key tools needed to excel in the digital/social media industry.

THEATRICAL LITERARY AND FOUNDATION INTERNSHIPS, Bret Adams Ltd. Artists Agency

The Bret Adams Artists Agency and the The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation are accepting applications for Winter/Spring, to start in January and continue through April/May. Flexible end dates. Part Time (2-3 days a week). Applicants interested in more than one internship should send separate cover letters indicating their interest in both internships.

SPRING INTERN 2020 - THEATRICAL/DANCE, Clear Talent Group

Established New York talent agency is looking for one hard-working, enthusiastic intern. Must have phone skills, work well under pressure, attention to detail, and have an interest in pursuing a career in the business side of the entertainment industry. Someone with knowledge in NY Theatre/ Film & Television/ Commercial Dance is preferred. This is a full time internship, but will accept part time as long as available for 3 or more days Monday- Friday from 10 AM-6 PM. Please send a resume and cover letter, must be able to start o/a January 13, 2020.

PAID PROFESSIONAL INTERNSHIP: SUMMER 2020 AT PREMIERE STAGES, Premiere Stages at Kean University

Premiere Stages offers internships for current college students and recent graduates who have an interest in pursuing a career in theatre. Former interns have gone on to graduate programs and professional theatre careers. Many interns have also subsequently been hired to work at Premiere. During the summer, Premiere Stages offers internships that are full-time, seasonal positions. These internships are for individuals who desire practical experience in the real world, and for those who are willing to fully commit their time and energy to the program.

LITERARY INTERN, Abrams Artists Agency

An elite bi-coastal talent agency is seeking literary interns for the spring. All duties of this internship are directly associated with the professional representation of various literary clients including but not limited to writers, directors, designers, composers, librettists, music directors, and choreographers. Tasks will include contract review, script coverage, amateur license drafting, business correspondence, phone coverage, research and presentation preparation, as well as various other administrative duties. Ideal candidates are detail-oriented, proficient with high-volume data management, strong writers, and passionate about working in theatre administration.

TALENT MANAGEMENT INTERN, The Cooper Company

Actively looking for a bright and capable student or recent graduate to fill a part-time intern position 2 or 3 days per week. Position starts training in December. Intern must come from a strong theater background (no performers please) and will help managers support a roster of clients. We represent talent in the world of choreography, writing, directing, and acting for Broadway, film and television. The position involves responsibilities from daily errands to administrative duties, coordinating travel, appointment scheduling, filming clients/editing auditions, filing paperwork, updating calendars, maintaining the company's social media page, and working with management for certain artist related needs (side-projects, personal errands, social media promotion).

ARTISTIC ASSISTANT TO BASIL TWIST, Tandem Otter Productions

The Assistant provides support to Basil Twist on current artist projects as well as organizing and maintaining media archival collections of Twist's work and related puppetry/performance materials; all video, book, press, production, paper and electronic archival assets and all other digital materials. Primary duties include managing the day-to-day organization of artistic materials from 1996 to present and administrative work such as correspondence, attending to archival and image requests, digitizing and processing all materials for upload to the digital asset management system, and cataloguing/documentation of same.

PRESS INTERN, DKC/O&M

Interns will assist press agents on all aspects of campaigns, including press kit preparation, press releases and mailings, press clippings and press books. Additional duties include administrative functions and phone coverage. Various opportunities to spearhead projects come up often. Interns will also have the opportunity to attend client meetings, photo shoots and interviews, and will receive free tickets to our shows.

ADMINISTRATIVE INTERNSHIP AT BROADWAY MARKETING COMPANY, Broadway Crew

Looking for an intern to help out with administrative and research-based duties with The Crew for the rest of this Winter into the Spring. Learn how to manage a street team, help our company evolve by putting lasting operational systems in place, and get real-world experience in starting a business in New York. We are constantly learning as well, but we’re happy to pass on what we know about creating a viable business.

ADIRONDACK THEATRE FESTIVAL SUMMER INTERNSHIPS, Adirondack Theatre Festival

ATF is a professional, Equity, theatre company committed to new works. ATF's professional internship program offers intense, hands-on educational opportunities for current students and early career professionals seeking an introduction to careers in the professional theatre. Our goal is to provide interns with practical experience in the shop, rehearsal room, backstage and in the front office as well as valuable networking opportunities with working theatre professionals.

