Looking for an Internship? New York Stage and Film, Marquee Merchandise & Matt Murphy Productions, Florida Studio Theatre, and Others Are Hiring

Here is a selection of currently available internship opportunities around the country.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre. Check out our selection of available internships below. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

ARTS ADMINISTRATION INTERN, New York Stage and Film

New York Stage and Film hires a part-time Arts Administration Intern for the New York City office in the Fall (Sept - Dec) and Spring (Jan - May). This internship offers an excellent opportunity to gain hands-on experience in artistic development, general management, producing, fundraising, and development. Ideal candidate must have excellent organizational, communication, and writing skills; the ability to prioritize and multitask; and familiarity with Microsoft Office Suite. Prior arts administration experience is a strong plus. Part-time, based on candidate’s schedule. Unpaid. Includes monthly Metrocard.

FALL INTERNSHIP, Round Room Live

This is a great opportunity for college students or recent graduates interested in a career in the entertainment industry. We are looking for a motivated and creative individual that is eager to learn and gain hands on experience. He/she will be a fully-integrated member of our dynamic team, working and collaborating on several different projects. We are ideally looking for an intern who can commit to a full-time schedule (Monday – Friday / 10am – 6pm).

FALL INTERNSHIP, Marquee Merchandise & Matt Murphy Productions

The office of Marquee Merchandise and Matt Murphy Productions is seeking part-time interns, approximately 15-20hr/wk. In this multi-faceted office, interns will work closely with all departments on projects involving the marketing, financial, and general administrative sides of our on-site/online merchandise, concessions, and theatrical producing businesses.

PRODUCTION INTERN, Soho Rep.

Working closely with the Production and Facilities Manager and the Producer, this intern will be an integral part of the Soho Rep. team, learning about the inner workings of a non-profit theater mounting an off-Broadway production. Primary responsibilities include assisting the Production and Facilities Manager and Production and Facilities Assistant during load in and tech, managing the purchasing of supplies, and reporting to all production departments during tech rehearsals to see that their needs are met. Internship may be tailored to candidate’s skill set and interests. This intern will be encouraged to sit in on production meetings throughout the course of the process. The ideal candidate will have a basic understanding of theatrical equipment and practices, and will have an interest in a career as a Production Manager, Stage Manager, or Technical Director. This is a part-time position, with flexible hours. Must be available some nights and weekends.

INTERNSHIP WRITING/SOCIAL MEDIA, GoVisitNYC.com

GoVisitNYC.com is a website that specializes in everything there is to do and see in New York. Our clients are Broadway shows, attractions and restaurants looking to reach tourists. We are in search of an intern that has good writing skills, has a desire to learn about social media marketing, research for upcoming articles and bring to the table new ideas. Must have good communication skills, good phone manners and work well with others. If you currently have knowledge of WordPress that's a big plus. This is a position could turn into a full-time position for the right candidate.

THEATRE FORWARD FALL INTERNSHIPS: ARTS ADMINISTRATION AND MANAGEMENT, COMMUNICATIONS, AND DEVELOPMENT, Theatre Forward

Theatre Forward seeks three interns to join our team. Candidates should be available 15-20 hours per week. Dates and schedule are flexible, with assistance required at the occasional evening event. Our office hours are Mon-Fri 10am-6pm. Applicants must be problem solvers, multi-taskers, and self-starters with strong communication and computer skills. You must have a strong knowledge of Word and Excel, and familiarity with Salesforce is a plus. Possessing excellent people skills, a confident phone manner, a great sense of humor, and a strong knowledge of theatre is key.

INTERNSHIP, Aruba Productions

Intern duties consist of generating sales reports for our productions, calendar and schedules maintenance, helping to draft contracts, creating spreadsheets and special projects as assigned. General office duties will be expected as well including filing, phone, reception, errands, etc. Proficiency with Microsoft Office, especially Excel, is a must. The ideal candidate will have an interest in general management, theatrical producing or arts/theatre administration, although previous experience in these fields is not required. But if you want to learn the business end of theatre, you certainly will here.

CASTING INTERN, Caparelliotis Casting

Duties include heavy phone work, calling out and confirming appointments, putting together casting sessions, filing, tracking and documenting avails, data entry, Starbucks runs, etc. Terrific phone manner a must. We are especially interested in candidates who are looking for academic credit for this internship. Candidates with good senses of humor and an ability to roll with the punches strongly favored. Ideal candidates will be available to start the beginning of September 2019 through the end of December.

STAGE MANAGEMENT INTERN, Florida Studio Theatre

This internship offers professional experience for qualified applicants. SM opportunities available in all 5 of FST’s spaces: Serve as ASM for AEA Productions, SM for non-union productions.Take blocking in rehearsals, track costumes and props, manage run crew for performances. Running shows also includes wardrobe maintenance: laundry, ironing, steaming, and basic repairs. Also provide SM support for educational recitals and special events. Secondary duty support as assigned. FST's intern program is an immersive and comprehensive way to bridge the gap between academic theatre and the professional world and to provide additional training and experience to those individuals who are serious about careers as theatre professionals. Applicants must have a strong passion for theatre, a desire to learn more about professional theatre and an interest in being a part of a community of artists.

FULL TIME CASTING INTERNSHIP, Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC.

The intern will work directly with the Casting Director and Casting Assistant. Responsibilities include: maintaining all office databases and files, corresponding with agents and managers, scheduling, building session sheets, and assisting in auditions. This position requires a highly organized, self-motivated individual with a pleasant phone manner, and excellent social skills. Previous experience in casting or representation is helpful, but not required. Our office hours are Monday-Friday from 10am-6pm. This internship is a great opportunity to have a hands-on experience in the casting process and has the possibility of developing into a paid position. This internship is unpaid.

