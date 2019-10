Looking for Regional Jobs? Walt Disney World, Ford's Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, and More Are Casting

Find your next Equity job with this selection of upcoming calls for Broadway and shows around the country.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database. Here's a selection of upcoming Equity auditions in the New York area and around the country.

NEW YORK

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

EMOJILAND - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

EMOJILAND - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Thursday, October 31, 2019

EMOJILAND - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

EMOJILAND - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

FRANKENSTEIN - NYC EPA

LUNCH BUNCH - NYC EPA

Friday, November 1, 2019

FRANKENSTEIN - NYC EPA

ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATRE - NYC EPA

Monday, November 4, 2019

ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATRE - NYC EPA

SIDEWAYS - NYC EPA

ASSASSINS - NYC EPA

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN IN THE THEATRE - NYC EPA

THEATERWORKS USA 2020 SPRING TOURS - NYC OPEN CALL

SIDEWAYS - NYC EPA

ASSASSINS - NYC EPA

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

SIDEWAYS- NYC EPA

Thursday, November 7, 2019

ASSASSINS - NYC EPA

Friday, November 8, 2019

OIL - NYC EPA

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (BROADWAY) - NYC EPA

NOLLYWOOD DREAMS - NYC EPA

Monday, November 11, 2019

GODSPELL - NYC EPA

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (BROADWAY) - NYC EPA

WAKE - NYC EPA

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

FINDING NEMO - NYC OPEN CALL FOR DORY AND NEMO

WAKE - NYC EQUITY PRINCIPAL DANCER AUDITION

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

FINDING NEMO - NYC OPEN CALL /MALE SINGERS

FINDING NEMO - NYC EPA

HELLO, DOLLY! (PRODUCTION TOUR) - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

HELLO, DOLLY! (PRODUCTION TOUR) - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

Thursday, November 14, 2019

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME (BROADWAY) - NYC EPA

HELLO, DOLLY! (PRODUCTION TOUR) - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

HELLO, DOLLY! (PRODUCTION TOUR) - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

Friday, November 15, 2019

AMERICAN SHAKESPEARE CENTER 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

Sunday, November 17, 2019

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - NYC OPEN CALL

Monday, November 18, 2019

MEMPHIS - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

MEMPHIS - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

MEMPHIS - NYC EPA

JERSEY BOYS (OFF BROADWAY) - NYC EPA

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

MEMPHIS - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

MEMPHIS - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

Saturday, November 23, 2019

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - NYC OPEN CALL

Thursday, February 20, 2020

CAPE MAY STAGE 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

Friday, February 21, 2020

CAPE MAY STAGE 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA





WEST COAST

Deadline: 10/30/2019

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - SAN FRANCISCO APPOINTMENTS

Thursday, October 31, 2019

A NOISE WITHIN 2020 SPRING SEASON - PASADENA EPA/ECC SINGERS

Sunday, November 3, 2019

ASSASSINS - LOS ANGELES EPA/ECC SINGERS

Deadline: 11/04/2019

BERNHARDT/HAMLET - SUBMISSIONS SOUGHT

Monday, November 4, 2019

SHE LOVES ME - COSTA MESA EPA/ECC SINGERS

Thursday, November 7, 2019

CHICAGO - SAN JOSE ECC DANCERS

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

THE GREAT LEAP - SAN DIEGO EPA DAY 1 OF 2

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

THE GREAT LEAP - SAN DIEGO EPA DAY 2 OF 2





MIDWEST

ednesday, October 30, 2019SUMMIT PERFORMANCE INDIANAPOLIS - INDIANAPOLIS EPA DAY 2 OF 2

Thursday, October 31, 2019

GROUNDHOG DAY - ST. PAUL EPA DAY 1 OF 2

Friday, November 1, 2019

GROUNDHOG DAY - ST. PAUL EPA DAY 2 OF 2

Monday, November 11, 2019

THE PUPPETEER AND RULES FOR ACTIVE SHOOTERS - DETROIT EPA DAY 1 OF 2

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

THE PUPPETEER AND RULES FOR ACTIVE SHOOTERS - DETROIT EPA DAY 2 OF 2

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER AND GUYS AND DOLLS - CHICAGO ECC MALE IDENTIFYING DANCERS

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER AND GUYS AND DOLLS - CHICAGO ECC FEMALE IDENTIFYING DANCERS

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER AND GUYS AND DOLLS - CHICAGO EPA

Monday, December 9, 2019

KIRKLAND & ELLIS MOCK TRIAL DAY DAY 1 OF 2 - CHICAGO OPEN CALL

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

KIRKLAND & ELLIS MOCK TRIAL DAY 2 OF 2 - CHICAGO OPEN CALL



SOUTH CENTRAL

Monday, December 9, 2019

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - DALLAS EPA DAY 1 OF 2

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET - DALLAS EPA DAY 2 OF 2

SOUTHEASTERN

Friday, November 1, 2019

MARY POPPINS - NASHVILLE, TN EPA (YOUTH AUDITIONS)

Saturday, November 2, 2019

MARY POPPINS - NASHVILLE, TN EPA (ADULT AUDITIONS)

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - NEW ORLEANS EPA

Monday, November 4, 2019

FINDING NEMO - KISSIMMEE FL OPEN CALL / SINGERS

Tuesday, November 5, 2019

FINDING NEMO - KISSIMMEE FL OPEN CALL / SINGERS

Deadline: 11/08/2019

CAROUSEL (BILLY BIGELOW) - KANSAS CITY APPOINTMENTS

Saturday, November 9, 2019

THE COUNTRY WIFE - ATLANTA GA EPA

BRAVE NEW WORKS 2020 - ATLANTA GA EPA

Sunday, November 17, 2019

MEMPHIS - RALEIGH NC EPA

Monday, December 2, 2019

FOOTLOOSE AND NEXT TO NORMAL - SAINT PETERSBURG FL EPA

Tuesday, December 3, 2019

FOOTLOOSE AND NEXT TO NORMAL - SAINT PETERSBURG FL EPA

Sunday, December 8, 2019

MAPLE AND VINE - LEXINGTON EPA DAY 2 OF 2

Monday, December 9, 2019

ALHAMBRA THEATRE & DINING 2020 SEASON - JACKSONVILLE, FL EPA

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

ALHAMBRA THEATRE & DINING 2020 SEASON - JACKSONVILLE, FL EPA

ALHAMBRA THEATRE & DINING 2020 SEASON - JACKSONVILLE, FL CHORUS AUDITIONS



MID-ATLANTIC

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

PITTSBURGH MUSICAL THEATER 2020 SEASON - PITTSBURGH PA EPA

Monday, November 11, 2019

NEW JERSEY REPERTORY 2020 SEASON - LONG BRANCH NJ EPA

FORD'S THEATRE 2020-2021 SEASON - WASHINGTON DC EPA

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

FORD'S THEATRE 2020-2021 SEASON - WASHINGTON DC EPA

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

CHIMERICA - PITTSBURGH PA EPA

Thursday, November 14, 2019

CHIMERICA - PITTSBURGH PA EPA

Sunday, November 17, 2019

MEMPHIS - RALEIGH NC EPA

Monday, December 16, 2019

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - SOUDERTON PA EPA

Thursday, February 27, 2020

CAPE MAY STAGE 2020 SEASON - CAPE MAY, NJ EPA

Friday, February 28, 2020

CAPE MAY STAGE 2020 SEASON - CAPE MAY, NJ EPA



NEW ENGLAND

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

GODSPELL - RIDGEFIELD CT EPA

Sunday, November 10, 2019

GOODSPEED MUSICALS 2020 SEASON - EAST HADDAM CT EPA

Friday, November 22, 2019

WALT DISNEY WORLD VARIOUS SHOWS - BOSTON MA EPA

WALT DISNEY WORLD VARIOUS SHOWS - BOSTON MA OPEN CALL