Love Never Dies to Launch World Tour in the Fall

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to The Phantom of the Opera returns.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Love Never Dies, the sequel to his long-running Broadway and West End hit, The Phantom of the Opera, will head on a new international tour beginning in the fall. The tour will kick off at the Leicester Curve theatre in September, followed by an engagement at Manchester Opera House.

The Leicester Curve run is scheduled September 26 through October 10, and the Manchester run is scheduled for October 14–24. Additional stops and dates, casting and creative team information are yet to be announced.

Love Never Dies is set in 1907—10 years after The Phantom's disappearance from the Paris Opera House. Though he has found a new home for his music in Coney Island, he still yearns for his musical protegee, Christine. The cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.

The musical had its world premiere in London in 2010, followed by a reworked production in Australia the following year. The show went on to tour the U.K. and North America.

Visit Loveneverdies.com for more information.