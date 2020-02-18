Lynn Cohen, Veteran of Stage and Screen, Dies at 86

The Richard Seff Award winner was well-known for her work as Magda in the Sex and the City series.

Lynn Cohen, the star of stage and screen who was well-known for her work as Magda in HBO’s Sex and the City and the series’ subsequent films, passed away February 14 at the age of 86, according to Deadline.

Born August 10, 1933, in Kansas City, Missouri, Ms. Cohen enjoyed a lengthy career on both stage and screen. On Broadway she was seen in Peter Hall's 1989 production of Tennessee Williams’ Orpheus Descending and as Avdotya Nazarovna in Gerald Gutierrez's 1997 revival of Chekhov’s Ivanov, featuring an adaptation by David Hare.

Off-Broadway, Ms. Cohen received the 2009 Richard Seff Award and a nomination for the Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award for her work in Primary Stages’ production of Tina Howe's Chasing Manet. She also was nominated for a 2014 Lucille Lortel Award for her portrayal of Mr. Hyde/Uncle Chris in the Transport Group’s all-female staging of I Remember Mama. Her numerous other Off-Broadway credits included Don Juan Comes Back From the War, Isn't It Romantic, Total Eclipse, Hamlet, Love Diatribe, The Model Apartment, The Devils, The Knee Desires the Dirt, Paradise Island, The Golem, Macbeth, Big Love, and, in 2017, The Traveling Lady.

In addition to Sex and the City, Ms. Cohen’s prolific TV credits included appearances in Law & Order, NYPD Blue, Nurse Jackie, Damages, The Affair, Getting On, Blue Bloods, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. On the silver screen she played Golda Meir in Steven Spielberg's Oscar-nominated Munich and was also seen in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Feast of the Seven Fishes, Eagle Eye, The Extra Man, Across the Universe, The Life Before Her Eyes, The Station Agent, Cradle Will Rock, I Shot Andy Warhol, and Vanya on 42nd Street.

Ms. Cohen, also the recipient of a Lilly Award, the Fox Fellow, and New Dramatists’ Bowden Award, is survived by her husband Ronald Cohen.