Lyric Opera of Chicago Finds Its Star-Crossed Lovers for Luisa Miller

Lyric Opera of Chicago Finds Its Star-Crossed Lovers for Luisa Miller
By Dan Meyer
Aug 28, 2019
 
Krassimira Stoyanova and Joseph Calleja star in the new-to-Chicago production helmed by Francesca Zambello.
Lyric Opera of Chicago’s production of Verdi’s Luisa Miller has found its titular character in Krassimira Stoyanova, opposite Joseph Calleja as her forbidden lover, Rodolfo.

Verdi's tragedy follows Luisa and Rodolfo as their families (and enemies) try to tear them apart. Performances will begin October 12 at the famed Chicago opera stage.

Ryan Opera Center (ROC) alumni Quinn Kelsey and Christian Van Horn will play Luisa's and Rodolofo's respective fathers, Miller and Count Walter. ROC is a branch within Lyric Opera of Chicago that trains emerging opera performers. Rounding out the cast of principals are Soloman Howard as Wurm and Alisa Kolosova as Duchess Federica.

Francesca Zambello directs the new-to-Chicago production designed by Michael Yeargan with costumes by Dunya Ramicova. Bel canto specialist Enrique Mazzola returns to Lyric to conduct the opera with Michael Black as chorus master.

Following Luisa Miller, Lyric Opera of Chicago will continue its 2019–2020 season with Dead Man Walking with music by Jake Heggie and a libretto by Terence McNally.

