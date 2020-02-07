Magic Goes Wrong Sets New Cast for the Spring

By Dan Meyer
Feb 07, 2020
The West End production currently runs at the Vaudeville Theatre.
in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit, Henry Shields, Dave Hearn, and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day

Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong, the new collaboration from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and magicians Penn & Teller, will bring in a new cast of performers for the spring season.

Starting March 31, Laurence Pears and Lauren Ingram will play Sophisticato and Spitzmaus, respectively, with Tom Babbage taking over the role of Sophisticato beginning June 2. Sydney K Smith will play Mickey from April 5, with Kazeem Tosin Amore as The Blade and Laura Kirman as the Bear joining April 7, while Harry Kershaw will play Mind Mangler beginning May 5.

The company includes Saskia Vaigncourt-Strallen and Christian James, with additional casting to be announced.

Production Photos: Magic Goes Wrong in London

Production Photos: Magic Goes Wrong in London

Dave Hearn, Nancy Zamit, and Bryony Corrigan Robert Day
Henry Lewis Robert Day
Henry Shields Robert Day
Henry Shields, Dave Hearn, Nancy Zamit, and Bryony Corrigan Robert Day
Henry Shields, Henry Lewis, and Roxy Faridany Robert Day
Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan Robert Day
Roxy Faridany, Laurence Pears, and Sydney K Smith Robert Day
Magic Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, designed by Will Bowen with costume designs by Roberto Surace. Lighting design is by David Howe, with sound design by Paul Groothuis and video design by Duncan McLean. Ben Hart is the magic consultant. The composer is Steve Brown, alongside movement director Ali James, associate director Hannah Sharkey and resident director Amy Marchant.

Mischief Theatre Ltd. was founded in 2008 by a group of acting graduates of LAMDA and began as an improvised comedy group. Mischief performs across the UK and internationally with original scripted and improvised work, including The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery. Their recent six-part TV series called The Goes Wrong Show was aired on BBC One.

READ: What Must Go Right for Things to Go Wrong in The Play That Goes Wrong

Magic Goes Wrong is produced in the West End by Kenny Wax Ltd, Stage Presence Ltd, Kevin McCollum, and J.J. Abrams.

