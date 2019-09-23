Major Attaway Returns as the Genie in Broadway’s Aladdin September 23

The Disney musical continues at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

The Broadway company of the Disney musical Aladdin welcomes the return of Major Attaway in the role of the Genie beginning September 23 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Attaway follows Michael James Scott, who played his final performance September 22. Attaway previously played the Genie on Broadway from February 2016 through February 2019.

The cast currently features Clinton Greenspan in the title role, Arielle Jacobs as Jasmine, Tony nominee Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, Brian Gonzales, Mike Longo, and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Babkak, Kassim, and Omar, respectively, JC Montgomery as Sultan, and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film—which was recently adapted into a live-action feature—Aladdin is now in its sixth year on Broadway.

The Disney Theatrical Productions title features music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, Tony and Oscar winner Tim Rice, and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

