Mallory Maedke to Play Jane Seymour in Minnesota's Pre-Broadway Run of Six

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 27, 2019
She steps in for Abby Mueller, who has withdrawn from the out-of-town engagement due to an injury.
Six_Chicago_Shakespare_Theater_Opening_Night_2019_HR
Mallory Maedke Joe Mazza – Brave Lux

Due to a sudden injury, Abby Mueller has withdrawn from the upcoming engagement of Six at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Stepping into the role of Jane Seymour will be Mallory Maedke, who has covered the roles of Seymour, Anne Boleyn, and Catherine Howard in the musical's North American mountings.

The Minnesota run of the Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss musical will begin November 29; performances are currently scheduled through December 22.

Six_Chicago_Shakespeare_Theater_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Abby Mueller Liz Lauren

Mueller, an alum of Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and Kinky Boots, is expected to return to the show once it heads to Broadway, with opening night set for March 12, 2020, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Rounding out the North American roster of Henry VIII's ill-fated wives are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Boleyn, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. In the musical, the women use a high-energy pop score to reclaim the spotlight from their ex-husband.

Six Opens at A.R.T.

Six Opens at A.R.T.

17 PHOTOS
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Cast of Six Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Adrianna Hicks Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Brittney Mack Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Andrea Macasaet Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Abby Mueller Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Courtney Mack Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke Evgenia Eliseeva
Six_A.R.T._Boston_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Elena Bonomo and Kate Foss Evgenia Eliseeva
