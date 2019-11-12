Six Finds Its Australian Royals as Musical Continues World Domination

By Ryan McPhee
Nov 12, 2019
 
The Broadway-bound show heads to Sydney, Melbourne, and Adelaide in 2020.
The cast of Australia&#39;s <i>Six</i>
The cast of Australia's Six

Here are the six queens (and three swings) who will welcome Australia to the historemix next year.

The upcoming Australia premiere of Six has revealed its cast. Taking center stage as Henvry VIII's ill-fated wives are Chloé Zuel as Catherine of Aragon, Kala Gare as Anne Boleyn, Loren Hunter as Jane Seymour, Kiana Daniele as Anne of Cleves, Courtney Monsma as Catherine Howard, and Vidya Makan as Catherine Parr. Rounding out the company are swings Ella Burns (who also serves as dance captain), Karis Oka, and Shannen Alyce Quan.

As previously announced, the musical by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow will hold court at Sydney Opera House January 4–March 5, 2020. Subsequent engagements will play Melbourne's Comedy Theatre in April and Adelaide's Her Majesty's Theatre in June.

In addition to playing down under, Six is heading to Broadway, opening at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in March following multiple engagements across the U.S. and Canada. The musical continues to play in London and a U.K. tour.

