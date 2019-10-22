Mark Morris Will Be Honored at 2019 Living Landmarks Celebration

Choreographer Mark Morris will be honored at the 26th Living Landmarks Celebration. Presented by The New York Landmarks Conservancy, the November 6 event will be held at The Plaza.

In addition to Morris, this year’s honorees include Carole Bailey French, Ted Mathas, H. Carl McCall, Emily K. Rafferty, and Barbara and Donald Tober. David Patrick Columbia will host the annual celebration, and Peter Duchin and his Orchestra will provide entertainment.

Named a Fellow of the MacArthur Foundation in 1991, Morris has 11 honorary doctorates and a multitude of awards, including the Samuel H. Scripps/American Dance Festival Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Leonard Bernstein Lifetime Achievement Award for the Elevation of Music in Society, the Benjamin Franklin Laureate Prize for Creativity, the Cal Performances Award of Distinction in the Performing Arts, the Orchestra of St. Luke’s Gift of Music Award, and the 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award.

“Mark Morris has delighted and inspired countless New Yorkers and helped create Brooklyn’s cultural renaissance,” said Peg Breen, president of The New York Landmarks Conservancy. “The Living Landmarks Celebration is an opportunity to recognize wonderful New Yorkers such as Mark, as well as celebrate the City we love. It’s inspiring, and it’s great fun.”

Past awardees include Paul Binder, Ina and Robert Caro, Christopher Forbes, Tim Forbes, Vartan Gregorian, Agnes Gund, Stephen S. Lash, Larry Leeds, Peter L. Malkin, Lynden B. Miller, Mary Lake Polan and Frank Bennack, Jr., Chita Rivera, Mitch Rosenthal, E. John Rosenwald, Ruth Lande Shuman, Peter Stangl, Robert A.M. Stern, Tommy Tune, Marica and Jan Vilcek, and Bunny Williams serve on the gala’s Living Landmark Alumni Committee.

For tickets visit nylandmarks.org.

