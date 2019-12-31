Marty Thomas Will Celebrate New Solo Recording, Slow Dancing With a Boy, at Green Room 42

By Andrew Gans
Dec 31, 2019
 
The evening will feature guest vocalists Rachel Potter, Jamey Ray, and Mykal Kilgore.
Marty Thomas Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Marty Thomas, who has been seen on Broadway in Xanadu, Wicked, and The Secret Garden, will celebrate the release of his sophomore album, Marty Thomas: Slow Dancing With a Boy, January 5 at The Green Room 42.

The 8 PM performance, with a Second Chance Prom theme, will feature a full party band, an old-school DJ, and a school dance photographer. Those who wish to may dress in their finest for an evening of music, dancing, and reminiscing.

Guest vocalists for the evening will include The Voice’s Rachel Potter, Voctave’s Jamey Ray, and Motown's Mykal Kilgore. Visit thegreenroom42.com for ticket information.

Produced by Jamey Ray, Slow Dancing explores the music of a young closeted man’s coming-of-age memories and features collaborations with Potter, Ray, and Kilgore.

The complete track listing follows:

1. Slow Dance
2. As
3. Dancing on My Own All by Myself
4. Dreamlover (featuring Jamey Ray and Rachel Potter)
5. Crazy for You
6. Remember Me This Way
7. Show Me Heaven
8. Seventh Grade [Save the Best for Last/Everything I Do] (featuring Mykal Kilgore)
9. I Want You to Need Me
10. Someone to Fall Back On
11. We Belong
12. Somewhere

Marty Thomas: Slow Dancing With a Boy is available from Broadway Records. Visit BroadwayRecords.com.

