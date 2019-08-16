Matt Doyle, Judy McLane, More Part of Free August 16–17 Concerts of The Romeo & Juliet Project, Featuring Songs of Pat Benatar

The new musical has a score by Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and a book by Bradley Bredeweg.

Free concert staged readings of the new musical The Romeo & Juliet Project are presented August 16–17 at 7 PM in Mashashimuet Park in Sag Harbor, New York.

The latest installment of Bay Street Theater’s ongoing Under the Stars Community Outreach Program is helmed by Artistic Director Scott Schwartz.

The cast features Alex Nee as Romeo, Ashley Argota as Juliet, Judy McLane as Madam Capulet, Darlesia Cearcy as Madam Montague, Matt Doyle as Paris, Howard McGillin as The Friar, Jordan Kai Burnett as Benvolia, Carson Higgins as Tybalt, Natalie Masini as Nura, and Jamar Williams as Mercutio.

The ensemble features Liam Allen, Griffin Binnicker, Talia Cohen, Nicolas Gonzales, Avery Norris, and Joya Richmond.

Adam Brett reads stage directions. Jesse Vargas is the musical director and arranger with casting by Stewart/Whitley.

The Romeo & Juliet Project, featuring the music of Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and a book by Bradley Bredeweg, reimagines the story of the star-crossed lovers and brings the audience into the modern, war-torn metropolis of Verona as the newly minted Chancellor Paris takes control and promises to return the city to its traditional roots and destroy the progressive resistance.

Entry to the concert is free, and no tickets are required. Limited VIP seating is available for purchase for the August 16 performance only, with a rain date of August 17. Visit BayStreet.org.

