Matt McGrath Joins Bob Dylan-Conor McPherson Musical Girl From the North Country on Broadway

The Cabaret actor replaces David Pittu, who has left the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Matt McGrath has joined the cast of Broadway's upcoming Girl From The North Country in the role of Reverend Marlowe. The actor, seen on Broadway in Cabaret, A Streetcar Named Desire, and most recently, The Boys in the Band (for which he was a standby), replaces the previously announced David Pittu who has left the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Girl From the North Country will begin performances February 7 at the Belasco Theatre, where opening night is set for March 5.

Featuring a book and direction by Conor McPherson and music by Bob Dylan, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

McGrath joins a company largely made up of performers who were in the show's 2018 Off-Broadway run (including Pittu). Reprising their performances from The Public Theater production are Tony nominees Marc Kudisch and Mare Winningham, along with Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, and Chelsea Lee Williams. New to the cast is Jay O. Sanders, who will play Nick Laine, and Austin Scott, who will play Joe Scott.

Also announced are new ensemble members Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

READ: What Did Critics Think of Girl From the North Country at The Public?

Girl From the North Country made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater.

