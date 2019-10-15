Matt Williams’ New Psychological Drama Fear Premieres Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Oct 15, 2019
 
Veronica Mars' Enrico Colantoni, Obi Abili, and Alexander Garfin star in the world premiere at the Lucille Lortel.
Fear_Lucille_Lortel_Theatre_Press_Day_2019_HR
Matt Williams, Enrico Colantoni, Alexander Garfin, Obi Abili, and Tea Alagić Marc J. Franklin

Performances begin October 15 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre for the world premiere of Fear, a new psychological drama by playwright, screenwriter, and producer Matt Williams (whose play Actually, We're F**ked was seen Off-Broadway last season). Williams' newest work follows a tense confrontation between a plumber, a college professor, and a teenage boy, after a little girl’s disappearance.

Fear, directed by Tea Alagić, will officially open October 24. The production stars Obi Abili (Billions, The Emperor Jones), Enrico Colantoni (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Veronica Mars), and Alexander Garfin (Peanuts).

Fear_Lucille_Lortel_Theatre_Press_Day_2019_HR
Enrico Colantoni, Alexander Garfin, and Obi Abili Marc J. Franklin

The creative team for the Off-Broadway production features scenic designer Andrew Boyce (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Buyer & Seller), lighting designer D.M. Wood (The Twilight Zone), costume designer iOana Botez (In the Green), sound designer Jane Shaw (Vilna, The Price of Thomas Scott), fight director J. David Brimmer (Grace, An Enemy of the People, Wit), and production stage manager Christine Catti. Casting is by Mary Jo Slater.

Fear is produced by Marni Raab, David and Jenny Stone, Stone Boies Entertainment, and David Youse in association with Cherry Lane Theatre (Executive Director Angelina Fiordellisi). Julie Crosby is executive producer and general manager.

Williams is a writer, director, actor, and producer who works for the stage and screen. His other plays include Bruce Lee Is Dead and I’m Not Feeling Too Good Either, Jason and the Nun, and Between Daylight and Boonville. He directed the world premiere of the musical Open Heart at the Cherry Lane Theatre and produced The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at Playwrights Horizons. On screen, he has written for Roseanne, Home Improvement, and The Cosby Show.

Fear was developed at Midtown Direct Rep and The New Harmony Project. For tickets and more information visit Feartheplay.com.

