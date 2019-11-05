Matthew Saldivar Joins Cast of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

The Broadway actor joins Alexis Scheer’s hit Off-Broadway play, now extended into 2020.

Matthew Saldivar, recently seen on Broadway in Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk, and Saint Joan, will join the cast of Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord beginning November 12. As previously reported, the world-premiere production from WP Theater and Second Stage has received as special nine-week extension into 2020.

Salvidar, who replaces Daniel Duque-Estrada, joins current cast members Carmen Berkeley, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, Michaela Perez, and Malika Samuel. Estrada will perform in the show through November 10.

Also joining the cast as understudies are Cristina Angelica (zounds!), Alisha Espinosa (Mahogany Brown and the Case of the Disappearing Kid), and Luis Alberto Garcia (El Quijote).

In Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned tree house to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar.

Directed by Whitney White, the dark comedy opened to critical acclaim September 24 and was originally extended an additional week through October 27, and then again through November 3. Performances now continue at WP's McGinn/Cazale Theater through January 5.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Kelly Gillespie.