Matthew Saldivar Joins Cast of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Matthew Saldivar Joins Cast of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
By Olivia Clement
Nov 05, 2019
 
The Broadway actor joins Alexis Scheer’s hit Off-Broadway play, now extended into 2020.
Daphnes Dive HR35.jpg
Matthew Saldivar Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Matthew Saldivar, recently seen on Broadway in Bernhardt/Hamlet, Junk, and Saint Joan, will join the cast of Alexis Scheer’s Our Dear Dead Drug Lord beginning November 12. As previously reported, the world-premiere production from WP Theater and Second Stage has received as special nine-week extension into 2020.

Salvidar, who replaces Daniel Duque-Estrada, joins current cast members Carmen Berkeley, Alyssa May Gold, Rebecca Jimenez, Michaela Perez, and Malika Samuel. Estrada will perform in the show through November 10.

Also joining the cast as understudies are Cristina Angelica (zounds!), Alisha Espinosa (Mahogany Brown and the Case of the Disappearing Kid), and Luis Alberto Garcia (El Quijote).

In Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, a gang of teenage girls gathers in an abandoned tree house to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar.

Directed by Whitney White, the dark comedy opened to critical acclaim September 24 and was originally extended an additional week through October 27, and then again through November 3. Performances now continue at WP's McGinn/Cazale Theater through January 5.

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Andrew Jean, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceno, sound design by Fan Zhang, intimacy and fight direction by Judi Lewis Ockler, and casting by Kelly Gillespie.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!