MCC Theater Announces New Musical Development Initiative From the Platt Family

The Gary Platt Musical Initiative is expected to support the Off-Broadway company for the next five seasons.

MCC Theater has launched a new initiative via a generous gift from the Platt family to support the development and production of new musicals at the Off-Broadway company.

Formed by producer Marc Platt, his wife Julie, and their family (including Tony-winning son Ben Platt), the Gary Platt Musical Initiative honors the memory of their relative (Marc's uncle), a lifelong fan of musical theatre.

The initiative was announced as MCC kicks off the 2019–2020 season with the new musical The Wrong Man, which begins previews September 18. The entire season will be staged at MCC’s permanent home, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (the new musical Alice By Heart was a part of the venue's inaugural lineup.

Both the initiative and new venue aim to increase the number of annual productions, expand its programming, and deepen the company’s commitment to provoking conversations and the exchange of ideas.

“Beyond being my beloved uncle, Gary introduced generations to the world of musical theatre,” said Tony-winning producer Marc Platt (The Band’s Visit). “An initiative that encourages new playwrights and songwriters to reach their potential is a legacy he would be so proud of and a beautiful reflection of his life.”

