Medea, Starring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale, Begins at BAM

Simon Stone’s contemporary take on the Euripides tragedy begins January 12 in the Harvey Theater.

Performances begin January 12 in the BAM Harvey Theater for the Brooklyn Academy of Music's production of Medea. A contemporary rewrite by Australian writer-director Simon Stone, the production stars Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale—who are together in real life—as Anna and Lucas, respectively, the characters based on Euripides' original Medea and Jason.

In Stone's Medea, Anna and Lucas are scientists. After Anna's stint in a psychiatric hospital, and Lucas' affair with a younger woman, the couple faces an uncertain and tumultuous future.

Rounding out the cast are Dylan Baker as Christopher, Victor Almanzar as Herbert, Gabriel Amoroso as Edgar, Jordan Boatman as Elsbeth, Emeka Guindo as Gus, Orson Hong as Gus, Jolly Swag as Edgar, and Madeline Weinstein as Clara.

Stone's Medea was previously seen at International Theater Amsterdam (ITA, formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014 and at London's Barbican in 2019 featuring a different cast.

Medea is produced Off-Broadway by ITA, BAM, and David Lan (The Jungle, The Inheritance), who serves as BAM’s Theater Associate.