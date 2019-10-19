Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller Are Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn in Patsy & Loretta October 19

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller Are Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn in Patsy & Loretta October 19
By Marc J. Franklin
Oct 19, 2019
 
The Lifetime television movie follows the friendship of the two country singers.
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter

Patsy & Loretta, about the friendship between country music legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, premieres on Lifetime October 19 at 8 PM; check local listings.

The original movie, directed by Nashville’s Callie Khouri and executive-produced by Neil Meron, stars Tony nominee Megan Hilty and Tony winner Jessie Mueller.

Patsy & Loretta explores the friendship between the two up through Cline's untimely death in 1963.

READ: Megan Hilty on Patsy and Loretta, Playing Patsy Cline, and Why the Hair Had to Be Big

Joining Broadway favorites Hilty (Noises Off, Wicked) and Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress) on screen as their husbands are Joe Tippet (Waitress) and Kyle Schmid (History Channel's Six, Netflix's The I-Land). Schmid plays Charlie Dick, Cline's second husband, while Tippet appears as Doolittle "Mooney" Lynn opposite Mueller.

Hilty's additional stage credits include 9 to 5, in which she played Doralee, portrayed on screen by another country legend: Dolly Parton. On screen, she is known for her performance as Ivy Lynn in Smash, produced by Meron with the late Craig Zadan.

Mueller won the Tony in 2014 for taking on the role of music superstar Carole King in Beautiful. She has since appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Carousel, earning subsequent Tony nods for both. She made her feature film debut in The Post.

A First Look at Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller in Patsy and Loretta

A First Look at Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller in Patsy and Loretta

20 PHOTOS
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Janine Turner in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Janine Turner and Megan Hilty in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Megan Hilty and Janine Turner in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Megan Hilty in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jessie Mueller and Megan Hilty in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Megan Hilty and Kyle Schmid in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Jessie Mueller and Joe Tippett in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Patsy_and_Loretta_A&E_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Megan Hilty in Patsy & Loretta Jake Giles Netter
Share

(Updated October 19, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!