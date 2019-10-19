Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller Are Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn in Patsy & Loretta October 19

The Lifetime television movie follows the friendship of the two country singers.

Patsy & Loretta, about the friendship between country music legends Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, premieres on Lifetime October 19 at 8 PM; check local listings.

The original movie, directed by Nashville’s Callie Khouri and executive-produced by Neil Meron, stars Tony nominee Megan Hilty and Tony winner Jessie Mueller.

Patsy & Loretta explores the friendship between the two up through Cline's untimely death in 1963.

Joining Broadway favorites Hilty (Noises Off, Wicked) and Mueller (Beautiful, Waitress) on screen as their husbands are Joe Tippet (Waitress) and Kyle Schmid (History Channel's Six, Netflix's The I-Land). Schmid plays Charlie Dick, Cline's second husband, while Tippet appears as Doolittle "Mooney" Lynn opposite Mueller.

Hilty's additional stage credits include 9 to 5, in which she played Doralee, portrayed on screen by another country legend: Dolly Parton. On screen, she is known for her performance as Ivy Lynn in Smash, produced by Meron with the late Craig Zadan.

Mueller won the Tony in 2014 for taking on the role of music superstar Carole King in Beautiful. She has since appeared on Broadway in Waitress and Carousel, earning subsequent Tony nods for both. She made her feature film debut in The Post.

(Updated October 19, 2019)