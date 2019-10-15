Megan Hilty, Matthew Morrison, Brandy, More to Perform at Thespians Go Hollywood Gala

The annual event supporting school theatre will honor Bernadette Peters.

Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Brandy (Chicago, Cinderella), Merle Dandridge (Once On This Island), Megan Hilty (Smash, Noises Off), Jennifer Kumiyama (Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular), Mandy Moore, and Matthew Morrison (Glee, Finding Neverland) will perform at Thespians Go Hollywood.

The Educational Theatre Foundation's annual gala supporting theatre education in schools will be held November 18 at 6:30 PM at Los Angeles' Avalon Hollywood.

This line-up joins previously announced hosts Nia Vardalos and John Stamos, as well as Bernadette Peters, who is being honored with the Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award. Named for the late producer who posthumously received the first honor in 2018 along with producing partner Neil Meron, the Theatre for Life Award recognizes an individual who has been dedicated to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come.

Now in its fourth year,Thespians Go Hollywood supports theatre education programs for schools in need with a cabaret show that features appearances from film, theatre, and television professionals, as well as current high school students.

Co-chairs of the 2019 benefit are Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer, and film and television producer Meron. Members of the host committee include Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick, Jr., Harvey Fierstein, Victor Garber, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lauren Graham, Sean Hayes, Kenny Leon, Seth MacFarlane, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Dolly Parton, Stamos, Marlo Thomas, Vardalos, and Renée Zellweger.

For more information and tickets, visit EducationalTheatreFoundation.org.



