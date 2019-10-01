Bernadette Peters Will Be Honored by Educational Theatre Foundation at Thespians Go Hollywood Benefit

The three-time Tony recipient will receive the inaugural Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award at the benefit supporting theatre programs in underserved schools.

Three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters will be honored with the inaugural Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award at the Educational Theatre Foundation's Thespians Go Hollywood benefit. Named for the late producer, the honor recognizes those who have dedicated their lives to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come. The ceremony is set for November 18 at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Now in its fourth year, Thespians Go Hollywood supports theatre education programs for schools in need with a cabaret show that features appearances from film, theatre, and television professionals, as well as current high school students. The evening will be hosted by Nia Vardalos and John Stamos.

Co-chairs of the 2019 benefit are Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer; and film and television producer Neil Meron. Members of the host committee include Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick, Jr., Harvey Fierstein, Victor Garber, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lauren Graham, Sean Hayes, Kenny Leon, Seth MacFarlane, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Dolly Parton, Stamos, Marlo Thomas, Vardalos, and Renée Zellweger.

"It is an incredible honor to recognize Bernadette Peters, who has impacted all areas of the American entertainment industry setting the highest artistic standards and inspiring countless young people across her many appearances in the theatre and on concert stages, in film, and on television," says ETF President Julie Cohen Theobald.

Peters won her Tony Awards for her performances in Song & Dance and Annie Get Your Gun. She is also a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award and received additional Tony nominations for her work in Gypsy, The Goodbye Girl, Sunday in the Park with George, Mack & Mabel, and On the Town. Her multifaceted career also includes many appearances in TV and film, six solo albums, and a children's book.

For more information and tickets, visit EducationalTheatreFoundation.org.

