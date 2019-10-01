Bernadette Peters Will Be Honored by Educational Theatre Foundation at Thespians Go Hollywood Benefit

toggle menu
toggle search form
Education News   Bernadette Peters Will Be Honored by Educational Theatre Foundation at Thespians Go Hollywood Benefit
By Logan Culwell-Block
Oct 01, 2019
 
The three-time Tony recipient will receive the inaugural Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award at the benefit supporting theatre programs in underserved schools.
Moulin Rouge_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Bernadette Peters Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Three-time Tony recipient Bernadette Peters will be honored with the inaugural Craig Zadan Theatre for Life Award at the Educational Theatre Foundation's Thespians Go Hollywood benefit. Named for the late producer, the honor recognizes those who have dedicated their lives to promoting and preserving the joy of theatre, inspiring young artists, and leaving a lasting impact on generations to come. The ceremony is set for November 18 at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Now in its fourth year, Thespians Go Hollywood supports theatre education programs for schools in need with a cabaret show that features appearances from film, theatre, and television professionals, as well as current high school students. The evening will be hosted by Nia Vardalos and John Stamos.

Co-chairs of the 2019 benefit are Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct to Consumer; and film and television producer Neil Meron. Members of the host committee include Sara Bareilles, Kristin Chenoweth, Harry Connick, Jr., Harvey Fierstein, Victor Garber, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lauren Graham, Sean Hayes, Kenny Leon, Seth MacFarlane, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Dolly Parton, Stamos, Marlo Thomas, Vardalos, and Renée Zellweger.

"It is an incredible honor to recognize Bernadette Peters, who has impacted all areas of the American entertainment industry setting the highest artistic standards and inspiring countless young people across her many appearances in the theatre and on concert stages, in film, and on television," says ETF President Julie Cohen Theobald.

Peters won her Tony Awards for her performances in Song & Dance and Annie Get Your Gun. She is also a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award and received additional Tony nominations for her work in Gypsy, The Goodbye Girl, Sunday in the Park with George, Mack & Mabel, and On the Town. Her multifaceted career also includes many appearances in TV and film, six solo albums, and a children's book.

For more information and tickets, visit EducationalTheatreFoundation.org.

From Dot to Dolly: Celebrating the Stage Work of Bernadette Peters

From Dot to Dolly: Celebrating the Stage Work of Bernadette Peters

We look back at some of the Tony-winning actors' greatest roles.

45 PHOTOS
Bernadette Peters and cast in <i>Dames at Sea</i> Off-Broadway, 1966
Bernadette Peters and cast in Dames at Sea Off-Broadway, 1966
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Betty Ann Grove and Jerry Dodge in <i>George M!</i>, 1968
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Betty Ann Grove, and Jerry Dodge in George M!, 1968 Friedman-Abeles
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Jerry Dodge and Betty Ann Grove in <i>George M!</i>, 1968
Joel Grey, Bernadette Peters, Jerry Dodge, and Betty Ann Grove in George M!, 1968 Friedman-Abeles
Bernadette Peters in <i>La Strada</i>
Bernadette Peters in La Strada, 1969 Friedman-Abeles / New York Public Library
Bernadette Petere in <i>La Strada</i>
Bernadette Peters in La Strada, 1969 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in <i>On the Town</i>
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in On the Town, 1971 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in <i>On the Town</i>
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters in On the Town, 1971 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jess Richards and Bernadette Peters <i>On the Town</i>
Ron Husmann and Bernadette Peters in On the Town, 1971 Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters in <i>Mack & Mabel</i>, 1974
Robert Preston and Bernadette Peters in Mack & Mabel, 1974
Bernadette Peters and Christine Baranski in <i>Sally and Marsha</i>
Bernadette Peters and Christine Baranski in Sally and Marsha, 1982 Gerry Goodstein
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Education News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!