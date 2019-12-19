Melissa McCarthy and Allison Janney Star in a 'Cut' Scene From Cats

The screen stars show off their scenes that didn't make the final versions of Cats, Little Women, and Star Wars.

Bridesmaids and rumored The Little Mermaid star Melissa McCarthy guest hosted The Late Late Show for Cats movie star James Corden this week, and was joined by Oscar winner and Tony nominee Allison Janney. The pair filmed a sketch presenting "cut" scenes from the most buzzed-about movies releasing for the 2019 holiday season, including Cats. Watch McCarthy and Janney sing a decidedly un-Lloyd Webber-esque original tune in the video above.

Based on the 1979 musical of the same name, Cats hits movie theatres December 20. The movie stars Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Taylor Swift as Bombalurina, Francesca Hayward as Victoria, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Robbie Fairchild as Munkustrap, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees, Corden as Bustopher Jones, Idris Elba as Macavity, and Ian McKellen as Gus.

All of the performers were captured on camera using the what director Tom Hooper refers to as "Digital Fur Technology," transforming the all-star cast into Jellicle cats.

Cats also features choreography by Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), having previously worked on the 2016 Broadway revival. The soundtrack, which includes Andrew Lloyd Webber and Swift’s Golden Globe-nominated “Beautiful Ghosts,” is also out December 20.