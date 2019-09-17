Merz Trio to Present Intimate 1-Night-Only Event at The Sheen Center

The string and piano ensemble will offer a program paired with a wine tasting.

The Merz Trio Salon will present a unique classical music event at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture. The one-night-only event, set for September 24, will feature literary excerpts and a sommelier-curated wine tasting.

With the audience of only 35 people seated on stage beside the musicians, the Merz Trio will engage with audience members to share their insight and perspectives on the program. Pieces will include Ravel's "Trio in A Minor" and Franz Schubert's "Notturno."

Formed in 2017 by pianist Lee Dionne, violinist Brigid Coleridge, and cellist Julia Yang, Merz Trio has recently garnered the First Prize at the 2019 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the First Prize and Audience Prize at the 2018 Chesapeake International Chamber Music Competition.

For tickets and more information, visit SheenCenter.org.

