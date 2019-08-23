Metropolitan Opera Launches 11th Annual Free Summer Screening Festival With Funny Face

The Met will also screen 10 operas in Lincoln Center Plaza beginning August 24.

The Metropolitan Opera will screen 10 operas in Lincoln Center Plaza—all for free—starting August 24. Prior to the classic titles, the Met will screen the Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire flick Funny Face, featuring music by George and Ira Gershwin, August 23.

The Summer HD festival will offer 3,000 seats nightly with no tickets required. Bookending the screening series will be Met mainstays Anna Netrebko and Anita Rachvelishvili, in Verdi’s Aida and Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur.

Also scheduled are the Met productions of Carmen and Dialogues des Carmélites, both conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Among the stars appearing on the big screen will be Roberto Alagna, Stephanie Blythe, Javier Camarena, Joyce DiDonato, Elīna Garanča, Jonas Kaufmann, and Pretty Yende.

READ: Porgy and Bess, an Anna Netrebko Puccini Triple Bill, More Set for Metropolitan Opera’s 2019–2020 Season

The full schedule follows:

August 23, 8 PM

Funny Face (pre-festival event)

Starring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire with Kay Thompson, Michel Auclair, and Robert Flemyng

Directed by Stanley Donen

Music by George and Ira Gershwin

August 24, 7:45 PM

Verdi’s Aida

Starring Anna Netrebko and Anita Rachvelishvili

Conducted by Nicola Luisotti

Originally transmitted October 6, 2018

August 25, 8 PM

Bizet’s Carmen

Starring Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Originally transmitted January 16, 2010

August 26, 7:45 PM

Wagner’s Das Rheingold

Starring Bryn Terfel, Stephanie Blythe, and Eric Owens

Conducted by James Levine

Originally transmitted October 9, 2010

August 27, 7:45 PM

Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites

Starring Isabel Leonard and Karita Mattila

Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Originally transmitted May 11, 2019

August 28, 8 PM

Saint-Saën’s Samson et Dalila

Starring Roberto Alagna and Elīna Garanča with Laurent Naouri, Elchin Azizov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy

Conducted by Sir Mark Elder

Originally transmitted October 20, 2018

August 29, 8 PM

Massenet’s Cendrillon

Starring Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, and Kathleen Kim

Conducted by Bertrand de Billy

Originally transmitted April 28, 2018

August 30, 8 PM

Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West

Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jonas Kaufmann, and Željko Lučić

Conducted by Marco Armiliato

Originally transmitted October 27, 2018

August 31, 8 PM

Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment

Starring Javier Camarena and Pretty Yende with Maurizio Muraro, Stephanie Blythe and Kathleen Turner

Conducted by Enrique Mazzola

Originally transmitted March 2, 2019

September 1, 8 PM

Verdi’s Luisa Miller

Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Piotr Beczała, Plácido Domingo, Olesya Petrova, Alexander Vinogradov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy.

Conducted by Bertrand de Billy

Originally transmitted April 14, 2018

September 2, 8 PM

Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur

Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Ambrogio Maestri

Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda

Originally transmitted January 12, 2019



Aida Garifullina: Backstage at the Metropolitan Opera Aida Garifullina: Backstage at the Metropolitan Opera 14 PHOTOS