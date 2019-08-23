Metropolitan Opera Launches 11th Annual Free Summer Screening Festival With Funny Face

By Dan Meyer
Aug 23, 2019
 
The Met will also screen 10 operas in Lincoln Center Plaza beginning August 24.
Metropolitan Opera&#39;s 2011 Summer HD Festival on Lincoln Center Plaza
Metropolitan Opera's 2011 Summer HD Festival on Lincoln Center Plaza Richard Termine/Metropolitan Opera

The Metropolitan Opera will screen 10 operas in Lincoln Center Plaza—all for free—starting August 24. Prior to the classic titles, the Met will screen the Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire flick Funny Face, featuring music by George and Ira Gershwin, August 23.

The Summer HD festival will offer 3,000 seats nightly with no tickets required. Bookending the screening series will be Met mainstays Anna Netrebko and Anita Rachvelishvili, in Verdi’s Aida and Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur.

Also scheduled are the Met productions of Carmen and Dialogues des Carmélites, both conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Among the stars appearing on the big screen will be Roberto Alagna, Stephanie Blythe, Javier Camarena, Joyce DiDonato, Elīna Garanča, Jonas Kaufmann, and Pretty Yende.

Adriana Lecouvreur_Met_Opera_Production_Photos_2018_HR
Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, and Anita Rachvelishvil Ken Howard/Met Opera

The full schedule follows:

August 23, 8 PM
Funny Face (pre-festival event)
Starring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire with Kay Thompson, Michel Auclair, and Robert Flemyng
Directed by Stanley Donen
Music by George and Ira Gershwin

August 24, 7:45 PM
Verdi’s Aida
Starring Anna Netrebko and Anita Rachvelishvili
Conducted by Nicola Luisotti
Originally transmitted October 6, 2018

August 25, 8 PM
Bizet’s Carmen
Starring Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Originally transmitted January 16, 2010

August 26, 7:45 PM
Wagner’s Das Rheingold
Starring Bryn Terfel, Stephanie Blythe, and Eric Owens
Conducted by James Levine
Originally transmitted October 9, 2010

August 27, 7:45 PM
Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites
Starring Isabel Leonard and Karita Mattila
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Originally transmitted May 11, 2019

August 28, 8 PM
Saint-Saën’s Samson et Dalila
Starring Roberto Alagna and Elīna Garanča with Laurent Naouri, Elchin Azizov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy
Conducted by Sir Mark Elder
Originally transmitted October 20, 2018

Alice Coote and Joyce DiDonato in <i>Cendrillon</i>
Alice Coote and Joyce DiDonato in Cendrillon Ken Howard/Met Opera

August 29, 8 PM
Massenet’s Cendrillon
Starring Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, and Kathleen Kim
Conducted by Bertrand de Billy
Originally transmitted April 28, 2018

August 30, 8 PM
Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West
Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jonas Kaufmann, and Željko Lučić
Conducted by Marco Armiliato
Originally transmitted October 27, 2018

August 31, 8 PM
Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment
Starring Javier Camarena and Pretty Yende with Maurizio Muraro, Stephanie Blythe and Kathleen Turner
Conducted by Enrique Mazzola
Originally transmitted March 2, 2019

September 1, 8 PM
Verdi’s Luisa Miller
Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Piotr Beczała, Plácido Domingo, Olesya Petrova, Alexander Vinogradov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy.
Conducted by Bertrand de Billy
Originally transmitted April 14, 2018

September 2, 8 PM
Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur
Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Ambrogio Maestri
Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda
Originally transmitted January 12, 2019

Aida Garifullina: Backstage at the Metropolitan Opera

Aida Garifullina: Backstage at the Metropolitan Opera

The Russian soprano makes her Met debut in Mozart's Don Giovanni.

14 PHOTOS
Aida Garifullina
"I woke up at 7:30. I started to warm up my voice at 9 until about 10, and then I went to the Met." Marc J. Franklin
Aida Garifullina
Aida Garifullina Marc J. Franklin
Aida Garifullina
“It’s important for me to warm up again in the dress. To keep the beautiful, low sound, you have to try to breathe against the corset. And also the dress gives you the feeling of the character you’re playing. So it’s very helpful.” Marc J. Franklin
Aida Garifullina
Aida Garifullina Marc J. Franklin
Aida Garifullina
Aida Garifullina Marc J. Franklin
Aida Garifullina
"Most of the time, I feel like a queen, like a diva. But when I put this dress on, the dress of the country girl, I need to change everything in me: the behavior, gestures, art of acting. I’m not Zerlina in my personal life, absolutely not. Every new role is a new challenge. “ Marc J. Franklin
Aida Garifullina
"They’re so top level here. They try to do everything perfect. Even the costumes, for example. I had three costume fittings already, and today, they wanted to change something. I thought, ‘Do people really see these small details?’ I’m a perfectionist myself, so I love that way of working." Marc J. Franklin
Aida Garifullina
Aida Garifullina Marc J. Franklin
Aida Garifullina
"I love to do some breath techniques from yoga—not for relaxation, but to give me power. You need to wake up your body to get energy. All the muscles have to be engaged to help you breathe and support while singing." Marc J. Franklin
Aida Garifullina
"I was waiting for this contract for many years. I always wanted it, and now I’m here. It’s a very prestigious house. It’s just so different; it’s like another planet." Marc J. Franklin
