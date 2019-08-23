Metropolitan Opera Launches 11th Annual Free Summer Screening Festival With Funny Face

The Metropolitan Opera will screen 10 operas in Lincoln Center Plaza—all for free—starting August 24. Prior to the classic titles, the Met will screen the Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire flick Funny Face, featuring music by George and Ira Gershwin, August 23.
The Summer HD festival will offer 3,000 seats nightly with no tickets required. Bookending the screening series will be Met mainstays Anna Netrebko and Anita Rachvelishvili, in Verdi’s Aida and Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur.
Also scheduled are the Met productions of Carmen and Dialogues des Carmélites, both conducted by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Among the stars appearing on the big screen will be Roberto Alagna, Stephanie Blythe, Javier Camarena, Joyce DiDonato, Elīna Garanča, Jonas Kaufmann, and Pretty Yende.
The full schedule follows:
August 23, 8 PM
Funny Face (pre-festival event)
Starring Audrey Hepburn and Fred Astaire with Kay Thompson, Michel Auclair, and Robert Flemyng
Directed by Stanley Donen
Music by George and Ira Gershwin
August 24, 7:45 PM
Verdi’s Aida
Starring Anna Netrebko and Anita Rachvelishvili
Conducted by Nicola Luisotti
Originally transmitted October 6, 2018
August 25, 8 PM
Bizet’s Carmen
Starring Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Originally transmitted January 16, 2010
August 26, 7:45 PM
Wagner’s Das Rheingold
Starring Bryn Terfel, Stephanie Blythe, and Eric Owens
Conducted by James Levine
Originally transmitted October 9, 2010
August 27, 7:45 PM
Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites
Starring Isabel Leonard and Karita Mattila
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Originally transmitted May 11, 2019
August 28, 8 PM
Saint-Saën’s Samson et Dalila
Starring Roberto Alagna and Elīna Garanča with Laurent Naouri, Elchin Azizov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy
Conducted by Sir Mark Elder
Originally transmitted October 20, 2018
August 29, 8 PM
Massenet’s Cendrillon
Starring Joyce DiDonato, Alice Coote, and Kathleen Kim
Conducted by Bertrand de Billy
Originally transmitted April 28, 2018
August 30, 8 PM
Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West
Starring Eva-Maria Westbroek, Jonas Kaufmann, and Željko Lučić
Conducted by Marco Armiliato
Originally transmitted October 27, 2018
August 31, 8 PM
Donizetti’s La Fille du Régiment
Starring Javier Camarena and Pretty Yende with Maurizio Muraro, Stephanie Blythe and Kathleen Turner
Conducted by Enrique Mazzola
Originally transmitted March 2, 2019
September 1, 8 PM
Verdi’s Luisa Miller
Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Piotr Beczała, Plácido Domingo, Olesya Petrova, Alexander Vinogradov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy.
Conducted by Bertrand de Billy
Originally transmitted April 14, 2018
September 2, 8 PM
Cilea’s Adriana Lecouvreur
Starring Anna Netrebko, Piotr Beczała, Anita Rachvelishvili, and Ambrogio Maestri
Conducted by Gianandrea Noseda
Originally transmitted January 12, 2019