Michael Benjamin Washington, Theresa Rebeck, More Set for November Live at the Lortel Podcast Tapings

The slate of early November interviews feature a host of theatre favorites.

Early November tapings of Live at the Lortel podcast will feature Fires in the Mirror star Michael Benjamin Washington, Seared playwright Theresa Rebeck, and others known for their work on and off Broadway .

Washington will attend a 2 PM taping on November 1, ahead of Fires in the Mirror opening November 11. The revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s play begins previews October 22 at Signature Theatre. Appearing on the same day at 4:30 PM is Rebeck, whose play Seared recently began at MCC ahead of an October 28 opening, starring four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company).

The Public Theater’s The Michaels director Richard Nelson will appear November 3 at 6:30 PM, shortly after the play’s October 27 opening. Playwright Donja R. Love will join also join the podcast November 3 at 8:30 PM. Love’s one in two will begin previews November 17 for its The New Group production at Signature Theatre.

Tony-winning producer Paul Libin (Hadestown, Angels in America) is set for November 4 at 6 PM, followed by Sing Street director Rebecca Taichman at 8:30 PM.

Reservations are required to attend. Podcasts and reservations are available at LiveattheLortel.com .

