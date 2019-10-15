Michael Benjamin Washington, Theresa Rebeck, More Set for November Live at the Lortel Podcast Tapings

By Dan Meyer
Oct 15, 2019
 
The slate of early November interviews feature a host of theatre favorites.
The_Prom_Broadway_Ryan_Murphy_Benefit_Performance_2019_HR
Michael Benjamin Washington Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Early November tapings of Live at the Lortel podcast will feature Fires in the Mirror star Michael Benjamin Washington, Seared playwright Theresa Rebeck, and others known for their work on and off Broadway .

Washington will attend a 2 PM taping on November 1, ahead of Fires in the Mirror opening November 11. The revival of Anna Deavere Smith’s play begins previews October 22 at Signature Theatre. Appearing on the same day at 4:30 PM is Rebeck, whose play Seared recently began at MCC ahead of an October 28 opening, starring four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company).

The Public Theater’s The Michaels director Richard Nelson will appear November 3 at 6:30 PM, shortly after the play’s October 27 opening. Playwright Donja R. Love will join also join the podcast November 3 at 8:30 PM. Love’s one in two will begin previews November 17 for its The New Group production at Signature Theatre.

Tony-winning producer Paul Libin (Hadestown, Angels in America) is set for November 4 at 6 PM, followed by Sing Street director Rebecca Taichman at 8:30 PM.

READ: Game of Thrones’ Brenock O’Connor, Zara Devlin, and More to Star in World Premiere of Sing Street Off-Broadway

Reservations are required to attend. Podcasts and reservations are available at LiveattheLortel.com.

In Rehearsal: Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway

In Rehearsal: Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway

9 PHOTOS
IMG_1692_1.jpg
The cast and creative team for Fires in the Mirror Omar Khan
IMG_1535.jpg
First rehearsal for Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway Omar Khan
IMG_1676.jpg
Dede Ayite at the first rehearsal of Fires in the Mirror Omar Khan
IMG_1672.jpg
The first rehearsal for Fires in the Mirror Off-Broadway Omar Khan
IMG_1705.jpg
Anna Deavere Smith and Saheem Ali Omar Khan
IMG_1612.jpg
Saheem Ali, Anna Deavere Smith, Paige Evans, and Beth Whitaker Omar Khan
IMG_1545.jpg
Michael Benjamin Washington, Paige Evans, and Saheem Ali Omar Khan
IMG_0045.jpg
Michael Benjamin Washington Omar Khan
IMG_1704.jpg
Anna Deavere Smith, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Saheem Ali Omar Khan
