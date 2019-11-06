Michael Cerveris, Matt Doyle, More, to Join Select Performances of The Skivvies' I Touch My Elf Tour

The undies-clad duo take their show on the road this holiday season with Broadway favorites.

Two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins), Matt Doyle (the upcoming revival of Company), and more Broadway alums will join The Skivvies on select tour dates of I Touch My Elf this holiday season.



The Skivvies, led by Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, will take their underwear-clad show on the road, bringing cheer through song and dance for those who like their Christmas a little bit naughty.

See the complete tour schedule and guests below.

December 2: San Francisco, California

Feinsteins at Nikko’s

Special guests: Nick Adams, Lauren Zakrin, Ebony Blake, Melinda Campero, Nick Hyland

December 3: New York City

Joe’s Pub

Special guests: Michael Cerveris, Kimberley Kaye, Tom Berklund, Marti Gould Cummings, Jonah Platt, Natalie Joy Johnson, David Perlman, Natalie Weiss, Kevin Zak, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Juson Williams, and The Inspirational Chorus.

December 6: Cincinnati, Ohio

Ludlow Garage

Special guests: Matt Doyle and Sara Mackie

December 7: Indianapolis, Indiana

The Cabaret

Special guest: Matt Doyle

December 8: St. Louis, Missouri

Blue Strawberry

Special guest: Matt Doyle

December 13 and 14: Palm Springs, California

The Purple Room

Special guests: Erik Altemus, Emerson Collins, Blake McIver, Emma Hunton, and Tori Roze

December 16 and 17: Laguna Beach, California

Laguna Playhouse

Special guests: Nick Adams, Erik Altemus, Brett Ryback, Blake McIver, Emerson Collins, Jason Feddy, Spencer Curnutt, and Tori Roze

December 19: San Diego, California

Martinis Above 4th

Special guests: Nick Adams, Erik Altemus, Debbie David, Tori Roze, James Royce Edwards, and Emma Hunton

