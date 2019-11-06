Michael Cerveris, Matt Doyle, More, to Join Select Performances of The Skivvies' I Touch My Elf Tour

Two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins), Matt Doyle (the upcoming revival of Company), and more Broadway alums will join The Skivvies on select tour dates of I Touch My Elf this holiday season.
The Skivvies, led by Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, will take their underwear-clad show on the road, bringing cheer through song and dance for those who like their Christmas a little bit naughty.
See the complete tour schedule and guests below.
December 2: San Francisco, California
Feinsteins at Nikko’s
Special guests: Nick Adams, Lauren Zakrin, Ebony Blake, Melinda Campero, Nick Hyland
December 3: New York City
Joe’s Pub
Special guests: Michael Cerveris, Kimberley Kaye, Tom Berklund, Marti Gould Cummings, Jonah Platt, Natalie Joy Johnson, David Perlman, Natalie Weiss, Kevin Zak, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Juson Williams, and The Inspirational Chorus.
December 6: Cincinnati, Ohio
Ludlow Garage
Special guests: Matt Doyle and Sara Mackie
December 7: Indianapolis, Indiana
The Cabaret
Special guest: Matt Doyle
December 8: St. Louis, Missouri
Blue Strawberry
Special guest: Matt Doyle
December 13 and 14: Palm Springs, California
The Purple Room
Special guests: Erik Altemus, Emerson Collins, Blake McIver, Emma Hunton, and Tori Roze
December 16 and 17: Laguna Beach, California
Laguna Playhouse
Special guests: Nick Adams, Erik Altemus, Brett Ryback, Blake McIver, Emerson Collins, Jason Feddy, Spencer Curnutt, and Tori Roze
December 19: San Diego, California
Martinis Above 4th
Special guests: Nick Adams, Erik Altemus, Debbie David, Tori Roze, James Royce Edwards, and Emma Hunton