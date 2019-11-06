Michael Cerveris, Matt Doyle, More, to Join Select Performances of The Skivvies' I Touch My Elf Tour

Cabaret & Concert News   Michael Cerveris, Matt Doyle, More, to Join Select Performances of The Skivvies' I Touch My Elf Tour
By Dan Meyer
Nov 06, 2019
 
The undies-clad duo take their show on the road this holiday season with Broadway favorites.
The Skivvies: <i>I Touch My Elf</i>
The Skivvies: I Touch My Elf

Two-time Tony winner Michael Cerveris (Fun Home, Assassins), Matt Doyle (the upcoming revival of Company), and more Broadway alums will join The Skivvies on select tour dates of I Touch My Elf this holiday season.

Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_20_HR.jpg
Matt Doyle Steph Marie Oberle

The Skivvies, led by Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, will take their underwear-clad show on the road, bringing cheer through song and dance for those who like their Christmas a little bit naughty.

See the complete tour schedule and guests below.

December 2: San Francisco, California
Feinsteins at Nikko’s
Special guests: Nick Adams, Lauren Zakrin, Ebony Blake, Melinda Campero, Nick Hyland

December 3: New York City
Joe’s Pub
Special guests: Michael Cerveris, Kimberley Kaye, Tom Berklund, Marti Gould Cummings, Jonah Platt, Natalie Joy Johnson, David Perlman, Natalie Weiss, Kevin Zak, Lindsay Nicole Chambers, Juson Williams, and The Inspirational Chorus.

December 6: Cincinnati, Ohio
Ludlow Garage
Special guests: Matt Doyle and Sara Mackie

December 7: Indianapolis, Indiana
The Cabaret
Special guest: Matt Doyle

December 8: St. Louis, Missouri
Blue Strawberry
Special guest: Matt Doyle

December 13 and 14: Palm Springs, California
The Purple Room
Special guests: Erik Altemus, Emerson Collins, Blake McIver, Emma Hunton, and Tori Roze

December 16 and 17: Laguna Beach, California
Laguna Playhouse
Special guests: Nick Adams, Erik Altemus, Brett Ryback, Blake McIver, Emerson Collins, Jason Feddy, Spencer Curnutt, and Tori Roze

December 19: San Diego, California
Martinis Above 4th
Special guests: Nick Adams, Erik Altemus, Debbie David, Tori Roze, James Royce Edwards, and Emma Hunton

See Michael Cerveris, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Matt Doyle, and More Sing With The Skivvies in Sleigh My Name

See Michael Cerveris, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Matt Doyle, and More Sing With The Skivvies in Sleigh My Name

Their holiday concert took place at Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater December 11.

32 PHOTOS
Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_01_HR.jpg
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina Steph Marie Oberle
Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_02_HR.jpg
Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina Steph Marie Oberle
Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_04_HR.jpg
Ellyn Marie Marsh Steph Marie Oberle
Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_03_HR.jpg
Ellyn Marie Marsh Steph Marie Oberle
Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_05_HR.jpg
Ellyn Marie Marsh Steph Marie Oberle
Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_07_HR.jpg
Peter Saide Steph Marie Oberle
Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_06_HR.jpg
Peter Saide Steph Marie Oberle
Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_08_HR.jpg
Peter Saide Steph Marie Oberle
Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_10_HR.jpg
Diana Huey Steph Marie Oberle
Sleigh_My_Name_The_Skivvies_2017_09_HR.jpg
Diana Huey Steph Marie Oberle
