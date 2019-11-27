Michael D. Xavier and Kimberley Walsh Will Star in December Previews of Sleepless in Seattle Musical

The new musical, titled Sleepless, will officially open in London in March 2020.

Sleepless, A Musical Romance, a new musical based on the original screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle, will officially open in London March 31, 2020, following previews that begin March 21 at London's newly opened Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.

Three reduced-price previews will be presented at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre December 13 and 14.

The cast for the previews will be led by Michael D. Xavier (Sunset Boulevard) as Sam and Kimberley Walsh as Annie with Soo Drouet as Becky, Gay Soper as Eleanor, Alex Fobbester as Rob, Dylan Turner as Walter, Vicki Davids as Suzy, Michael Carolan as Gregg, and Jobe Hart as Jonah, plus Charlie Bull, Charlotte Gale, Matt Holland, Joanna Rennie, Tyler Smith, and Annette Yeo.

Sleepless, which has a book by Michael Burdette and music and lyrics by Robert Scott and Brendan Cull, will be directed by Morgan Young (Elf, White Christmas, Big).

The musical concerns Sam, who moves to Seattle with his eight year-old son Jonah following the death of his wife. When Jonah calls in to a radio show, Sam is forced to talk about his broken heart and sleepless nights live on air, and he finds himself one of the most sought-after single men in America.

The production will also have set design by Morgan Large, costume design by Sue Simmerling, lighting by Tim Lutkin, video design by Ian William Galloway, sound design by Avgoustos Psillas and Terry Jardine for Autograph, orchestrations by Larry Blank, musical supervision and direction by Stuart Morley, wig and hair design by Richard Mawbey, and casting by Sarah Bird and Michael Donovan.

The world premiere will be presented by Michael Rose, Encore Theatre Productions Ltd., David Shor in association with Marc Toberoff. The general manager is David Pearson.

Visit SleeplesstheMusical.com.

