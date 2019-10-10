Michael Jackson Musical, Now Titled MJ, Sets Broadway Dates and Theatre

The musical features a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

Following a canceled out-of-town premiere and a recent title change, the Michael Jackson musical has secured a spot in Broadway's 2020–2021 season. MJ the Musical will begin performances July 6, 2020, at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for August 13.

The venue was most recently home to another jukebox musical exploring the life and discography of a pop star: The Cher Show.

Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph the bio musical, which is expected to focus on the artist's career during his 20s and 30s. Penning the book is two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage.

The project, previously going by Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, was initially slated to make its world premiere at Chicago's Nederlander Theatre this fall, though the out-of-town engagement was scrapped amid delays in a developmental lab presentation and skepticism over the show's subject matter in light of the various abuse allegations against the late performer.

Casting and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.