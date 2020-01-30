Michael Potts, Jennifer Sánchez, More Set for Let Lightning Set Us on Fire Poetry Event

The evening will celebrate Valentine’s Day with works of modern love.

Let Lightning Set Us on Fire, a staged reading celebrating Valentine’s Day with dramatic poems of modern love, will be offered February 3 at 7 PM at Caveat.

Emotive Fruition presents the live poetry event, which will be directed by Thomas Dooley. Performers include Michael Potts (The Prom, The Iceman Cometh), Jennifer Sánchez (On Your Feet!, West Side Story), LaChrisha C. Brown (Pillow Talk), and Vin Knight (Elevator Repair Service’s Gatz).

Attendees can expect to hear poems written by Michelle Bermudez, Michael Broder, Elizabeth Burk, Susana H. Case, Janel Cloyd, LeConte Dill, Jared Harel, Aimee Herman, Emily Hockaday, Quincy Scott Jones, Dara Kalima, Dana Krugle, Arden Levine, Anna Limontas-Salisbury, Chrissy Malvasi, Cynthia Manick, Caitlin Grace McDonnell, Jason Schneiderman, Lynn Schmeidler, Jackie Sherbow, and Kathleen Williamson.

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now



Emotive Fruition, founded by Artistic Director Dooley, is a literary organization that brings poetry to life on stage, in schools, and within places of healing.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at EmotiveFruition.org.

