Michael Urie Will Reunite With Ugly Betty Co-Star Becki Newton in CBS Pilot Fun

The comedy hails from 2 Broke Girls creator Michael Patrick King.

The multi-camera comedy Fun, which marks a reunion for Ugly Betty alums Michael Urie (Broadway's Torch Song) and Becki Newton, has received a pilot-production commitment from CBS.

The network, reports Deadline, is re-teaming with 2 Broke Girls creator Michael Patrick King for the new comedy about a brother and a sister who reunite to run the struggling family funeral home business.

Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally, whose joint credits also include Ugly Betty and 2 Broke Girls, will pen the script and executive produce the comedy alongside King.

Newton and Urie are also among the producers. The two teamed up last year for The Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Urie will return to Broadway this season in Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons alongside Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, Priscilla Lopez, and Maulik Pancholy.

