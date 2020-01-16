Michael Wartella and Christy Altomare Will Join Joey McIntyre in New Musical The Wanderer

Performances will begin in May at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.

Michael Wartella (Wicked) and Christy Altomare (Anastasia) will join the previously announced Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block, Waitress) in the new musical The Wanderer this spring at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

Directed by Kenneth Ferrone (Cruel Intentions tour, Rent on Fox), performances are scheduled for May 28–June 28.

The new musical, based on the life of Rock n’ Roll Hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci, casts Wartella as Dion alongside Altomare as Dion’s wife Susan and McIntyre as Dion’s right-hand man, Johnny.

The Wanderer is written by Charles Messina (A Room of My Own). It is produced by Paper Mill Playhouse in association with Jill Menza and Charles Messina.

Both as lead singer of Dion and the Belmonts and then as a solo artist, Dion was one of the most popular American rock n’ roll performers of his time. He had 30 Top 40 hits in the late ’50s and ’60s, including “Runaround Sue,” “Teenager in Love," “I Wonder Why,” “Ruby Baby,” “Abraham, Martin and John,” and “The Wanderer.” He was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

