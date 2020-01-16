Michael Wartella and Christy Altomare Will Join Joey McIntyre in New Musical The Wanderer

By Andrew Gans
Jan 16, 2020
Performances will begin in May at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.
Michael Wartella (Wicked) and Christy Altomare (Anastasia) will join the previously announced Joey McIntyre (New Kids on the Block, Waitress) in the new musical The Wanderer this spring at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

Directed by Kenneth Ferrone (Cruel Intentions tour, Rent on Fox), performances are scheduled for May 28–June 28.

The new musical, based on the life of Rock n’ Roll Hall-of-Famer Dion DiMucci, casts Wartella as Dion alongside Altomare as Dion’s wife Susan and McIntyre as Dion’s right-hand man, Johnny.

The Wanderer is written by Charles Messina (A Room of My Own). It is produced by Paper Mill Playhouse in association with Jill Menza and Charles Messina.

Both as lead singer of Dion and the Belmonts and then as a solo artist, Dion was one of the most popular American rock n’ roll performers of his time. He had 30 Top 40 hits in the late ’50s and ’60s, including “Runaround Sue,” “Teenager in Love," “I Wonder Why,” “Ruby Baby,” “Abraham, Martin and John,” and “The Wanderer.” He was inducted into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

Relax in Bryant Park with Anastasia’s Christy Altomare

Relax in Bryant Park with Anastasia’s Christy Altomare

The Broadway leading lady shows us how she enjoys her summer in New York City.

12 PHOTOS
Summer_In_The_City_Christy_Altomare_July_2017_01_HR.jpg
For Christy Altomare, summer in New York City means spending time in Bryant Park and playing the ukulele. Marc J. Franklin
Summer_In_The_City_Christy_Altomare_July_2017_02_HR.jpg
"I think what is so beautiful about New York City is that it has these parks where you can come and sit with nature and be one with the birds and other life besides human beings for a little bit. It’s almost like my church. It feels spiritual.” Marc J. Franklin
Christy Altomare
“You’ll find everyone else is at peace to in a park, for the most part. There is an energy about it, like you’re going into a church.” Marc J. Franklin
Christy Altomare
Christy Altomare Marc J. Franklin
Christy Altomare
In addition to playing guitar, the ukulele provides another outlet of expression for the Anastasia leading lady. Marc J. Franklin
Summer_In_The_City_Christy_Altomare_July_2017_07_HR.jpg
"That’s all they say you need: 'Three chords and the truth.'" Marc J. Franklin
Christy Altomare
Christy Altomare Marc J. Franklin
Christy Altomare
"I think whenever you play a different instrument, it pulls out another form of creativity from your brain. I was able to write songs in a different way than I would when I play guitar." Marc J. Franklin
Christy Altomare
Even though she loves making her own music, Altomare prizes her time at Anastasia and getting to connect with the show’s audience. “It’s another art form to get to stand onstage. I am a creator at heart. The goal is to touch someone and to move them and to effect them.” Marc J. Franklin
Christy Altomare
"A show like Anastasia, it reminds us of our humanness and that it doesn’t matter who you are, there are specific truths that matter to every single human being." Marc J. Franklin
