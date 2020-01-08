Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong Opens in London January 8

By Dan Meyer
Jan 08, 2020
Buy Tickets to Magic Goes Wrong
 
The comedy from Penn & Teller and the Olivier Award–winning creators of The Play That Goes Wrong runs at the Vaudeville Theatre.
in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit, Henry Shields, Dave Hearn, and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day

Murphy’s Law is in full effect as Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong opens in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre January 8. The comedy, written by Penn and Teller, along with Mischief’s Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, is directed by Adam Meggido.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target. Joining Lewis, Sayer, and Shields in the ensemble cast are Bryony Corrigan, Roxy Faridany, Dave Hearn, Nancy Zamit, Natasha Culley, Laurence Pears, Sydney K Smith, and Liv Spencer.

The play is produced as part of Mischief Theatre’s year-long residency at the Vaudeville Theatre, which kicked off in September with the new comedy Groan Ups.

READ: A Look at Groan Ups in the West End

Serving as producers in London are Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd, along with Kevin McCollum and J.J. Abrams—who ushered The Play That Goes Wrong to Broadway.

Check Out New Photos of Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong in London

Check Out New Photos of Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong in London

8 PHOTOS
Dave Hearn in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Dave Hearn in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Bryony Corrigan in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Bryony Corrigan, Henry Shields, and Nancy Zamit in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Bryony Corrigan, Henry Shields, and Nancy Zamit in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Henry Shields in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Henry Shields in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit, Henry Shields, Dave Hearn, and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
Nancy Zamit, Roxy Faridany, and Bryony Corrigan in <i>Magic Goes Wrong</i>
Nancy Zamit, Roxy Faridany, and Bryony Corrigan in Magic Goes Wrong Robert Day
