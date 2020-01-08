Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong Opens in London January 8

The comedy from Penn & Teller and the Olivier Award–winning creators of The Play That Goes Wrong runs at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Murphy’s Law is in full effect as Mischief Theatre’s Magic Goes Wrong opens in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre January 8. The comedy, written by Penn and Teller, along with Mischief’s Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, is directed by Adam Meggido.

Magic Goes Wrong follows a hapless gang of magicians presenting a charity event. As the accidents spiral out of control, so does their fundraising target. Joining Lewis, Sayer, and Shields in the ensemble cast are Bryony Corrigan, Roxy Faridany, Dave Hearn, Nancy Zamit, Natasha Culley, Laurence Pears, Sydney K Smith, and Liv Spencer.

The play is produced as part of Mischief Theatre’s year-long residency at the Vaudeville Theatre, which kicked off in September with the new comedy Groan Ups.

Serving as producers in London are Kenny Wax Ltd and Stage Presence Ltd, along with Kevin McCollum and J.J. Abrams—who ushered The Play That Goes Wrong to Broadway.