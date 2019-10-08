A Look at Mischief Theatre's Groan Ups in the West End

The comedy from the Olivier Award-winning creators of The Play That Goes Wrong marks the beginning of the company's year-long residency at the Vaudeville Theatre.

Production photos have been released for Groan Ups, the new comedy from Mischief Theatre that began performances September 20 at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End. The new comedy from The Play That Goes Wrong creators stars the company's original members, in their first new play since 2016 and "playing an unruly classroom of kids and anarchic high school teenagers, through to the aches and pains of adulthood," according to press notes.

Groan Ups marks the start of Mischief's year-long residency at the Vaudeville Theatre, which will be comprised of an additional two premieres at the West End venue before August 2020. The second, Magic Goes Wrong (a collaboration with Penn & Teller), will begin West End previews December 14.

Flip through photos from the production below:

