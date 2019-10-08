A Look at Mischief Theatre's Groan Ups in the West End

Production Photos   A Look at Mischief Theatre's Groan Ups in the West End
By Nathan Skethway
Oct 08, 2019
The comedy from the Olivier Award-winning creators of The Play That Goes Wrong marks the beginning of the company's year-long residency at the Vaudeville Theatre.
Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Charlie Russell, Henry Lewis, and Nancy Zamit in Groan Ups Robert Day

Production photos have been released for Groan Ups, the new comedy from Mischief Theatre that began performances September 20 at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End. The new comedy from The Play That Goes Wrong creators stars the company's original members, in their first new play since 2016 and "playing an unruly classroom of kids and anarchic high school teenagers, through to the aches and pains of adulthood," according to press notes.

Groan Ups marks the start of Mischief's year-long residency at the Vaudeville Theatre, which will be comprised of an additional two premieres at the West End venue before August 2020. The second, Magic Goes Wrong (a collaboration with Penn & Teller), will begin West End previews December 14.

Flip through photos from the production below:

Cast of Groan Ups Robert Day
Charlie Russell in Groan Ups Robert Day
Henry Shields in Groan Ups Robert Day
Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Nancy Zamit, and Jonathan Sayer in Groan Ups Robert Day
Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Charlie Russell in Groan Ups Robert Day
Henry Lewis and Henry Shields in Groan Ups Robert Day
Henry Shields, Dave Hearn, and Henry Lewis in Groan Ups Robert Day
Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Charlie Russell, Henry Lewis, and Nancy Zamit in Groan Ups Robert Day
Jonathan Sayer, Nancy Zamit, and Henry Shields in Groan Ups Robert Day
Nancy Zamit, Jonathan Sayer, and Bryony Corrigan in Groan Ups Robert Day
