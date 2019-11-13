Moana and The Little Mermaid Live! Star Auli’i Cravalho to Lead New Amazon Series

Cravalho will star in the new thriller The Power.

Disney star Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, The Little Mermaid Live!) has been tapped to star opposite Leslie Mann in Amazon’s new series The Power, according to Deadline.

The 10-episode series is based on Naomi Alderman’s book of the same name. Alderman will adapt the novel for the screen as part of an all-female writers’ room. The thriller follows four women who discover their capability to fire electricity from their fingers: Allie, a foster kid who reinvents herself as a faith leader; Roxy, the heiress to a crime family; Tunde, a Nigerian journalist; and Margot (played by Mann), the Mayor of Seattle. Cravalho will play Margot’s daughter Jos.

The Power is executive produced by Alderman and Reed Morano, who also directs, as well as Jane Featherstone and Naomi de Pear.

The Amazon drama marks Cravalho’s second television series; she previously starred on the short-lived, musical theatre-themed Rise.

