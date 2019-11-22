Mobile Unit’s Measure for Measure Opens November 22

By Olivia Clement
Nov 22, 2019
Re-Imagined in 1979 New Orleans, the LA Williams-helmed staging features a cast made up entirely of women of color.
Measure for Measure_Public Theater_Mobile Unit_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Toccarra Cash and Jasmine Batchelor Joan Marcus

The Public Theater's Mobile Unit production of Measure for Measure, directed by LA Williams, opens November 22. Featuring a cast made up entirely of women of color, the production plays a limited run at The Public following a three-week tour of correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and community centers throughout New York City.

In this new staging from Williams, William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure is re-imagined in 1979 New Orleans.

The cast is made up of Jasmine Batchelor as Isabella, Nora Carroll as Escalus/Juliet, Toccarra Cash as Lucio, Alfie Fuller as Pompey, Adrian Kiser as Angelo, Gabrielle Murphy as Provost, Latonia Phipps as Mariana/Overdone, Grace Porter as Duke, and Lily Santiago as Claudio/Elbow. Phumzile Sitole, who played the role of Claudio/Eblow throughout the tour, has departed due to a scheduling conflict.

Measure for Measure features scenic design by Yu-Hsuan Chen, costume design by Asa Benally, music composition by Jeffery Miller, choreography by Mayte Natalio, and fight and intimacy direction by Michael Rossmy and Kelsey Rainwater.

Performances are scheduled through December 8.

Flip through photos from the production below:

