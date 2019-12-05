Monsoon Wedding Musical Heads to Leeds and London

Based on Mira Nair's 2001 hit film, the new musical will play in the U.K. following its Berkeley Rep world premiere.

U.K. productions of the new musical Monsoon Wedding, seen at Berkeley Rep in 2017, are planned at Leeds Playhouse and London's Roundhouse Theatre in 2020. The show is adapted from Mira Nair's hit 2001 film of the same name, about the stress, joy, gossip, and wonder surrounding the preparations of an extravagant marriage in India.

The U.K. productions are co-directed by Nair and Stephen Whitson (West Side Story at Edinburgh International Festival). The musical features a book by Sabrina Dhawan (the original Monsoon Wedding screenplay) and Arpita Mukherjee (artistic director of Hypokrit Theatre), music by Vishal Bhardwaj, and lyrics by Masi Asare and Susan Birkenhead. Jamshied Sharifi is orchestrator.

Asare, Sharfiri, and Whitson have joined the show's leading creative team since the world premiere at Berkeley Rep. Mukherjee was previously the dramaturg and assistant director.

Movement director Scott Graham (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time) and casting director Karishma Balani round out the team. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Performances of Monsoon Wedding will play at Leeds Playhouse June 17–July 11, followed by a Roundhouse engagement July 17–August 29.