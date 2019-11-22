Moulin Rouge's John Logan Tapped to Pen Screenplay for Upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic

The project was announced as a musical inspired by the pop star's life readies for Broadway.

Playwright and screenwriter John Logan is among the creatives attached to an upcoming biopic focused on Michael Jackson. The Tony winner and Oscar nominee is currently represented on Broadway with the stage musical adaptation of Moulin Rouge!.

The movie, according to Deadline, hails from Graham King, producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, who acquired the rights from the pop star's estate through his GK Films. He and Logan previously collaborated on Hugo and Rango. No word yet on a director or production timeline.

Logan earned a Tony Award in 2010 for his play Red and Oscar nods for The Aviator, Gladiator, and the aforementioned Hugo. His additional credits include the book to the Sting musical The Last Ship, as well as the screenplays for Sweeney Todd and the James Bond films Spectre and Skyfall.

Meanwhile, a musical adaptation of Jackson's life titled MJ is slated to open on Broadway in summer 2020. Ain't Too Proud Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes will play the title role. While the show, written by Lynn Nottage, is said to focus on Jackson's early years, the movie is expected to explore the complicated musician's full life.

