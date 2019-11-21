Ephraim Sykes to Play Michael Jackson in Upcoming Broadway Musical MJ

The bio-musical will open on Broadway in summer 2020.

Ephraim Sykes, who earned a Tony nomination earlier this year for his performance in Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, will headline another jukebox bio-musical next year, taking center stage in MJ.

As previously reported, the Michael Jackson-focused show will begin performances July 6, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for August 13. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage penned the script, with Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon tapped to direct and choreograph.

In addition to originating the role of David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud, Sykes has appeared on Broadway in Hamilton, Motown, Newsies, Memphis, and The Little Mermaid. His additional credits include NBC's Hairspray Live!.

