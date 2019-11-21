Ephraim Sykes to Play Michael Jackson in Upcoming Broadway Musical MJ

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Ephraim Sykes to Play Michael Jackson in Upcoming Broadway Musical MJ
By Ryan McPhee
Nov 21, 2019
 
The bio-musical will open on Broadway in summer 2020.
Ephraim Sykes
Ephraim Sykes Little Fang Photo

Ephraim Sykes, who earned a Tony nomination earlier this year for his performance in Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, will headline another jukebox bio-musical next year, taking center stage in MJ.

As previously reported, the Michael Jackson-focused show will begin performances July 6, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for August 13. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage penned the script, with Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon tapped to direct and choreograph.

In addition to originating the role of David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud, Sykes has appeared on Broadway in Hamilton, Motown, Newsies, Memphis, and The Little Mermaid. His additional credits include NBC's Hairspray Live!.

22 Jukebox Musicals That Brought Your Favorite Music to Broadway

22 Jukebox Musicals That Brought Your Favorite Music to Broadway

These shows all feature pre-existing scores by some of music’s greatest icons.

44 PHOTOS
<i>Ain&#39;t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations</i> Playbill - April 2019
Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations Playbill - April 2019
Ain't Too Proud_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Derrick Baskin, Jeremy Pope, Jawan M. Jackson, Ephraim Sykes, and James-Harkness Matthew Murphy
cover_no_shadow
All Shook Up
A scene from <i>All Shook Up</i>
A scene from All Shook Up
American Idiot Playbill - Opening Night
American Idiot
Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Esper in American Idiot.
Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., and Michael Esper in American Idiot. Paul Kolnik
Baby It's You! Playbill - Opening Night, March 2011
Baby It's You!
Christina Sajous, Erica Ash, Kyra Da Costa, Crystal Starr Knighton, Brandon Uranowitz, and Beth Leavel
Christina Sajous, Erica Ash, Kyra Da Costa, Crystal Starr Knighton, Brandon Uranowitz, and Beth Leavel in Baby It's You
Beautiful Playbill - July 2015
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Jessie Mueller in <i>Beautiful</i>
Jessie Mueller in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!