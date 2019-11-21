Ephraim Sykes to Play Michael Jackson in Upcoming Broadway Musical MJ

As previously reported, the Michael Jackson-focused show will begin performances July 6, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre. Opening night is set for August 13. Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage penned the script, with Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon tapped to direct and choreograph.
In addition to originating the role of David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud, Sykes has appeared on Broadway in Hamilton, Motown, Newsies, Memphis, and The Little Mermaid. His additional credits include NBC's Hairspray Live!.
