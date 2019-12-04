Movie Musicals Annie, Fiddler on the Roof, More Returning to Theatres Through TCM Big Screen Classics

The TCM Big Screen Classics Series continues its partnership with Fathom Events to bring back 14 cinematic favorites to movie theatres in 2020, including Annie and Fiddler on the Roof, both based on the popular stage musicals, as well as the film adaptation of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. Several films that were then turned into stage productions will be presented as well: An American in Paris, The Color Purple, Ghost, and King Kong.
Screenings feature restored digital projection and movie-quality sound with pre- and post-film commentary from TCM hosts.
See a full schedule of films below. For tickets, visit FathomEvents.com.
An American in Paris
January 19, 22
Love Story
February 9, 12
The Color Purple
February 23
King Kong (1933)
March 15
A League of Their Own
April 26–27, 29
Airplane!
May 17, 20
Annie (1982)
June 14, June 17
The Blues Brothers
June 28, July 1
Ghost
July 19, 22
Babe
August 9, 12
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
September 13–14, 17
Psycho
Sunday, October 11–12
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
November 8–9
Fiddler on the Roof
December 13–14