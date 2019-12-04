Movie Musicals Annie, Fiddler on the Roof, More Returning to Theatres Through TCM Big Screen Classics

The 2020 series will brings back some of Hollywood’s favorite films, many of which have ties to Broadway.

The TCM Big Screen Classics Series continues its partnership with Fathom Events to bring back 14 cinematic favorites to movie theatres in 2020, including Annie and Fiddler on the Roof, both based on the popular stage musicals, as well as the film adaptation of One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest. Several films that were then turned into stage productions will be presented as well: An American in Paris, The Color Purple, Ghost, and King Kong.

Screenings feature restored digital projection and movie-quality sound with pre- and post-film commentary from TCM hosts.

See a full schedule of films below. For tickets, visit FathomEvents.com.

An American in Paris

January 19, 22

Love Story

February 9, 12

The Color Purple

February 23

King Kong (1933)

March 15

A League of Their Own

April 26–27, 29

Airplane!

May 17, 20

Annie (1982)

June 14, June 17

The Blues Brothers

June 28, July 1

Ghost

July 19, 22

Babe

August 9, 12

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

September 13–14, 17

Psycho

Sunday, October 11–12

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

November 8–9

Fiddler on the Roof

December 13–14

