Music Theatre International Names Deborah Hartnett Senior Vice President and General Counsel

The theatrical licensor is promoting Hartnett from her former role as Director of Business and Legal Affairs.

Music Theatre International (MTI) has promoted Deborah Hartnett to the position of Senior Vice President and General Counsel. Hartnett has served as Director of Business and Legal Affairs for the theatrical licensor since 2010.

In her new role, Hartnett will continue to stay at the forefront of legal and business issues affecting writers and rightsholders of the works within MTI's catalog, while also helping shape strategic direction, supporting company growth, and strengthening MTI's position within the industry. Hartnett's promotion will be effective January 1, 2020.

“We are thrilled to promote Deb to the position of Senior Vice President,” says MTI CEO Drew Cohen. “She has been indispensable to MTI's success in so many ways that go beyond managing MTI's legal and business affairs department and providing excellent legal advice. The MTI team relies on her for her excellent judgment and counsel on such a wide variety of matters.”

"Deb is a dynamic thinker who adds tremendous value to every situation and discussion in which she participates," shares MTI co-Chairman Freddie Gershon. "Her strategic outlook and expertise in the licensing and intellectual property world will continue to help fuel innovations in how we conduct our business."

“MTI is a special place where highly committed, thoughtful people can do their best work to make a difference not just in authors' and producers' lives, but in the lives of the hundreds of thousands of people who are involved in MTI-licensed productions each year,” adds MTI Chairman Cameron Mackintosh. “Deb exemplifies that spirit, and our company has been made immeasurably better by her contributions. Bravo!”

Before joining MTI, Hartnett worked for more than two decades in the theatre industry, representing such authors and rightsholders as Stephen Sondheim, Alfred Uhry, Jerry Herman, the Cole Porter Trusts, and DreamWorks Theatricals. She served as co-head of the Entertainment Department at New York law firm Paul Weiss, and taught theatre law at Columbia University School of the Arts. She has also served as a trustee for the Theatre Development Fund, and was the General Management Consultant at Manhattan Theatre Club.