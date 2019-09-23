Musical Adaptation of Between the Lines Sets Off-Broadway Premiere

By Ryan McPhee
Sep 23, 2019
 
The show, based on the book by Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer, will open in May 2020.
The cast of Between the Lines at Kansas City Repertory Theatre Cory Weaver

Between the Lines, a musical adaptation of mother-and-daughter duo Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer’s novel of the same name, will make its Off-Broadway debut in 2020. Performances will begin April 21 at the Tony Kiser Theater, with an official opening in May.

The musical, featuring a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (the Disney short Olaf’s Frozen Adventure) and a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (James and the Giant Peach), received its world premiere at Kansas City Repertory Theatre in 2017, with subsequent readings taking place in New York.

Like the book, the musical follows Delilah McPhee, a high schooler who escapes a troubled life at home and school by choosing to live in the world of her favorite book—a fairy tale about Prince Oliver known as Between the Lines.

Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) returns to direct, with Lorin Latarro (Waitress) choreographing. Daryl Roth will produce the engagement; though the venue is operated by Second Stage Theater, the theatre company is not officially attached as a producer.

"I am always drawn to material that sheds light on women's stories, and encourages my daughter’s and granddaughters' generations to find their own strength, truth, and confidence," Roth says. "Between the Lines does just that."

Casting and additional creative team members will be announced later.

