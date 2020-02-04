Musical Improv Series Show Offs Premieres February 3

The BYUtv series, which has featured guest appearance by Corbin Bleu, Joey Fatone, and more, returns for Season 3

Season 3 of BYUtv’s original series Show Offs premieres February 3 on the BYUtv network and begins streaming February 4.

Audiences learned what a hip-hop improv show looks like with the advent of Freestyle Love Supreme and their subsequent Broadway debut. In a similar style, Show Offs asks its cast of performers (and one guest star per episode) to improvise a musical or play based on audience suggestions, complete with songs, choreography, costumes, make-up, and lighting. Click here to stream the series.

Past seasons have featured guests such as NSYNC alum Joey Fatone, Corbin Bleu (Kiss Me, Kate), Lucas Grabeel (High School Musical), John Rhys Davies, and Will Forte. Season 3 includes appearances by Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), Don Lake (Police Academy), and Matt Cook (Man With a Plan).

BYUtv is available on DISH Network, DirecTV, and other major cable systems. Its programming is available live and on-demand on Apple TV, YouTube, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Xbox One, Windows Media, digital apps for iOS and Android, and on BYUtv.org.

Show Offs airs new episodes every Monday and is released on streaming platforms the subsequent Tuesday.