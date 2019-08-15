Mykal Kilgore to Celebrate Album Release and Jenn Colella to Join Jason Robert Brown at Downtown’s SubCulture

The Songs for a New World star and the Come From Away Tony nominee hit the stage with concerts in September.

This September, SubCulture will welcome Broadway alums Mykal Kilgore and Jenn Colella for two separate concerts. Kilgore celebrates the release of his solo album A Man Born Black September 8. Colella will then appear as the featured guest artist for Jason Robert Brown’s September residency concert, set for September 9.

A Man Born Black is currently available for digital pre-order. Kilgore will debut music from the recording during his release concert. Kilgore first came to SubCulture as a guest artist during Brown’s ongoing artistic residency. He went on to star in Songs for a New World as part of Encores! Off-Center, which he later recorded with co-stars Colin Donnell, Shoshana Bean, and Solea Pfeiffer. Kilgore has appeared on Broadway in the 2009 revival of Hair and Motown the Musical.

Colella returns to SubCulture having appeared in Brown’s residency kickoff concert back in December 2014. The artist played Sissy in Brown’s short-lived Urban Cowby on Broadway. She currently starts as Captain Beverly Bass in Broadway’s Come From Away, a role that earned her a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award win.

As is now tradition, Brown and his band will play a mix of his own material and may reveal new works in development. Past guests in the residency have included Kelli O’Hara, Steven Pasquale, Norbert Leo Butz, Tom Kitt, Tony Danza, Laura Benanti, Cynthia Erivo, Tituss Burgess, Lena Hall, Ana Gasteyer, LaChanze, Shaina Taub, Megan Hilty, Eden Espinosa, Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, Mykal Kilgore, Betsy Wolfe, Shoshana Bean, Philippa Soo, Justin Guarini, Stephen Schwartz, Sutton Foster, Jeremy Jordan, and Wayne Brady.

Earlier this summer, Brown appeared alongside Stephen Sondheim in his 50th residency concert at The Town Hall.

Tickets are now on sale for both concerts at SubCultureNewYork.com.