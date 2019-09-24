National Theatre Production of A Taste of Honey Will Transfer to West End

Bijan Sheibani directs the Shelagh Delaney drama.

The National Theatre production of Shelagh Delaney’s A Taste of Honey, which is currently playing a nine-week U.K. tour, will transfer to the West End in December.

Directed by Bijan Sheibani (Barber Shop Chronicles, Dance Nation), the 12-week engagement, a co-production with Trafalgar Theatre Productions, will begin December 5 prior to an official opening December 9 at Trafalgar Studios.

Jodie Prenger (Oliver!, Shirley Valentine) leads the cast as Helen with Gemma Dobson as Jo, Durone Stokes as Jimmie, Stuart Thompson as Geoffrey, and Tom Varey as Peter. They are joined by understudies Liam Bessell, Katy Clayton, and Claire Eden.

When her mother Helen runs off with a car salesman, feisty teenager Jo takes up with Jimmie, a sailor who promises to marry her before he heads for the seas. Art student Geof moves in and assumes the role of surrogate parent until, misguidedly, he sends for Helen and their unconventional setup unravels.

A Taste of Honey, which returns to the West End for the first time in 60 years, is designed by Hildegard Bechtler with lighting design by Paul Anderson, movement direction by Aline David, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and company voice work by Joel Trill.

The production also features original compositions by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell and rearranged songs from the jazz era, performed live by an onstage three-piece band.