National Tour of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s A Christmas Story Musical Begins November 8

Based on the holiday film, the musical kicks off its limited traveling engagement in Sacramento.

The national tour of A Christmas Story, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s musical based on the film of the same name, launches November 8–17 at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, before playing engagements in New Orleans, Louisiana; Salt Lake City, Utah; Reno, Nevada; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Boise, Idaho; Yakima, Washington; and Palm Desert California.

The tour features five actors returning to the production, including Ian Shaw, alternating the role of Ralphie Parker with Tommy Druhan, Chris Carsten as radio personality Jean Shepherd, Christopher Swan as The Old Man, Briana Gantsweg as Mother, and Lauren Kent as Miss Shields. William Colin joins the cast as little brother Randy.

The ensemble is comprised of Seth Black-Diamond, Matthew Brennan, Beth Conley, Hannah Fairman, Jay Hendrix, Ty Huffman, Erica Jane Hughes, Clementine Kline, John Mahanna, Justin Mock, Armand Munoz, Charles Pang, Emily Rhein, Kailyn Rose Sanders, Dan Smith, Alec Talbott, Maisie Van Vleet, and Keira Belle Young.

A Christmas Story features a score by Tony and Oscar winners Pasek and Paul and a book by Joseph Robinette, based on the writings of radio humorist Jean Shepherd and the 1983 movie. The tour has direction by Matt Lenz staged by Michael Rader with Warren Carlyle’s Broadway choreography reset for the tour by Brooke Martino. The staging also features scenic design by Mike Carnahan, costume design by Lisa Zinni and Michael McDonald, and lighting design by Charlie Morrison. Casting is by Alison Franck.

The musical about bespectacled Ralphie Parker, who schemes his way toward the holiday gift of his dreams first opened on Broadway in 2012 and was nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical.



(Updated November 8, 2019)