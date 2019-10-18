Tony Winner Idina Menzel Releases Christmas: A Season of Love October 18

The Wicked star will offer several holiday concerts following the release of her latest solo recording.

Tony winner Idina Menzel releases her second holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, October 18.

Menzel’s album, which coincides with the forthcoming release of Disney’s Frozen 2, features guest stars Ariana Grande, Tony winners Billy Porter and Josh Gad, and Menzel’s husband, Aaron Lohr. Ron Fair produces.



The Wicked star will also offer several East Coast concert engagements in December, including a previously announced December 11 Carnegie Hall evening, plus December 6 at the Circus Maximus at Caesars Atlantic City and December 8 at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort in Connecticut.

Menzel has also been seen on Broadway in Rent, If/Then, and Aida. She recently starred in Off-Broadway's Skintight and reprised her performance on the West Coast at the Geffen Playhouse.

